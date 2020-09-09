Indiana didn’t put up its usual sub-200 score but did enough to remain unbeaten, topping Greensburg Salem, 217-224, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at Hannastown Golf Club on Tuesday.
Indiana’s Alex Holuta and Trevor Todd tied for the match medalist honor, each shooting a 40. Zach Eisenhower carded a 42, Harrison Martineau finished with a 47 and Adam Cowburn posted a 48.
Ben Thomas led Greensburg Salem (1-2) with a 42.
Indiana (6-0) plays host to Penn-Trafford in a key section match today at the Indiana Country Club.