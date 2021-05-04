Indiana rolled over Freeport, 17-2, in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 boys’ lacrosse game in a heavy downpour Thursday night.
Sophomore Mason Fisher fired in seven goals to lead Indiana. Senior Zak Wood poured in six, and junior Carter Lychalk scored three. Sophomore Adam Ball chipped in the other goal.
Ian Steele made five saves in goal.
Indiana plays at Plum this evening.
West Shamokin wins volleyball match
NuMINE — West Shamokin topped Armstrong, 25-12, 25-6, 25-14, on senior night in a non-conference boys’ volleyball match Monday.
Eric Spencer had nine aces and handed out 15 assists. Wyatt Lager had nine blocks, and Evan Cornish turned in seven kills and six digs.
Seniors honored were Spencer, Cornish, Lager, Gavin Solley, Mason Fleming, Evan Cessna, Elijah Linhart and Chad Pinkerton.