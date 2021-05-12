Indiana closed its WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 schedule with an 8-6 victory over North Hills in a boy’s lacrosse game Tuesday evening at Andy Kuzneski Field.
Zak Wood, Carter Lycalk and Ben Nettleton each scored two goals for Indiana. Korbin Wilson and Dan McAnulty each scored once.
Nettleton led Indiana in faceoffs with six wins. McAnulty and Landon Wilson combined for seven.
Ian Steele made 10 in goal.
Indians plays at Butler on Thursday.
Punxs’y tops Walbeck in Youth Legion game
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lucas Mennitti drew a bases-loaded walk to force across the winning run in the eighth inning of Punxsutawney Post 62’s 6-5 win over Walbeck Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
Parker Stahlman pitched the last five innings and picked up the win in relief of Landon Neal. Stahlman struck out 10, walked one and did not allow a run.
Beau Thomas, Landon Temchulla, Landon Neal and Parker Stahlman each had a hit for the winners. Logan Moore scored the winning run.
Both teams play Thursday. Punxsutawney (1-1) visits S.W. Jack, and Walbeck Insurance (0-1) plays host to Marion Center.