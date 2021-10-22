After winning the 2021 PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship in April, the Indiana Indians moved to Class AA to start the new season.
However, in a 5-4 loss to Hempfield in the season opener at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday, Indians coach Jordan Haines didn’t see a AA team play in a AA game.
In fact, Haines didn’t like much of anything he saw from his team, and he didn’t sugarcoat it.
“We played terrible,” Haines said. “We need to move our feet. The defensemen who we usually rely on didn’t play really well at all. We didn’t move the puck when we needed to move, and we didn’t shoot the puck when we needed to shoot. We just continually tried to be that passing team, and that’s not what we want to do. We want to put pucks on the net and get rebounds and drive the net and put it in.”
Hempfield struck first at the 14-minute mark in the first period, when Aiden Dunlap’s wrister ended up behind Indiana freshman goalie Jayden Learn on the Spartans’ first shot of the game.
The Indians rallied with goals from senior Dan McAnulty and freshman Gabe Nettleton just over a minute apart. McAnulty’s slap shot from the top left circle, assisted by Landin Wilson and captain Ben Nettleton, tied the game at 1 apiece with 2:40 left in the first. Gabe Nettleton’s score from the slot, assisted by Ash Lockard and Phil Bell, put Indiana up 2-1 at the 1:44 mark.
Indiana couldn’t carry momentum into the second period.
Six minutes into the second period, Spartans junior Damion Busch went top shelf for an unassisted game-tying goal. Forty seconds later, Dunlap took advantage of a power play and fired a slap shot from the high slot and into the net before Learn could even make an attempt at a save to turn the tides back in Hempfield’s favor at 3-2.
The Indians continued to fight. Gabe Nettleton netted his second goal of the night on a power play by corralling Jack Mock’s blue-line pass to the front of the net and chipping the puck in behind Hempfield’s goalie Chase Sankey to tie the game for a third time with two minutes left in the second.
“Gabe’s one of those kids that’s going to go where you tell him to go,” Hainey said. “He’s not going to try to be overactive with the puck. He’s just going to get there and shoot the puck, which is what we need him to do.”
A quick power-play goal from Caden Horton at the point to start the third gave the Spartans a lead they wouldn’t give up. Busch notched his second goal of the night at 14:16 to round out Hempfield’s scoring.
With 5:41 left in the game, Lockard took advantage of a scrum in front of Sankey and chipped in a pass from Gabe Nettleton for the final score.
While Haines wasn’t happy with the play of his team or the final outcome, he couldn’t find much fault with the performance of his freshman goaltender.
“Jaden last year was a little bit shaky, so we’ve been working with him all year,” Hainey said. “He played amazing. He gave up one or two goals that he probably wanted back, but he had a lot of traffic in front of him. They had guys all over him.”
Learn, who finished with 21 saves, made key stops to keep things close, including a toe save on Hempfield’s Ian Shaw in the second to keep the game within one and a complete shutdown of Nick Bruno’s breakaway shorthanded opportunity with three minutes left in the game that earned him an applause of stick taps.
As Hainey put it, the rest of the Indians looked “lethargic” all game. They were finding scoring lanes, but not capitalizing on them by producing sloppy passes, not handling the clean ones and failing to get the puck off their sticks when it mattered most.
“I don’t feel like that was a AA game,” Haines said. “The new rules with checking really deterred our play. We took a lot of penalties. The game was choppy. The Zamboni didn’t work, so we didn’t have good ice. It was our team’s first challenge of the season, it was (Hempfield’s) third. It is what it is. We need to work on everything.”
However, the Indians’ downfall was penalties. Indiana players found themselves in the box seven times, allowing Hempfield to score two power-play goals. In a one-goal game, giving up two points on penalties is more than disheartening, it’s game-changing.
“It’s just tough to win games when you’re in the box all the time,” Haines said.
Indiana has time to clean up its game and doesn’t have to wait long to seek revenge on the Spartans. The Indians travel to Hempfield on Nov. 1.