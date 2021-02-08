The Indians Chiefs 18UAA Midget hockey team reeled off two wins in PAHL games over the weekend.
Indiana opened the weekend with a 7-4 win over the Steel City Renegades behind two goals each from Tanner Agnello and Zach Eisenhower. Charlie Mill, Korbin Wilson and Danny Williams each scored one goal.
Agnello had two assists and Easi Morse, Orlando Clark, Wilson and Danny McAnulty each had one.
Austin Schueler made 12 saves in goal.
Indiana followed with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Predators. Ben Nettleton, Williams, Wilson and Braden Sweeney each scored a goal.
Agnello had two more assists and Williams, Wilson, Brock Vancas and Nate Gates each had one.
Gates made 20 saves in goal.
Indiana swimmers score sweep
Indiana swept past Greensburg Salem in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 swim meet on Thursday.
The Indiana boys improved to 4-0 with a 107-54 win, and the girl improved to 3-1 with a 106-64 win.
Alex Bauer, Kyle Thome and Isaac Griffith each won two individual events for the Indiana boys. Bauer took the 200 freestyle (1:57.36) and 100 butterfly (1:01.16); Thome won the 200 individual medley (2:09.96) and the 100 free style (49.43); and Griffith claimed the 50 freestyle (23.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.34). Evan Speer won the 500 freestyle (6:11.50).
Indiana also swept the three relays. Bauer, Jacob Killam, Griffith and Thomas teamed up in the 200 medley (1:47.20); Speer, Bauer and Griffith won the 200 freestyle; and Loughlin Pagnucci, Wesley Bennett, Noah Weigner and Killam took the 400 freestyle (4:24.05).
In the girls’ meet, Yana Noronha won the 200 freestyle (2:08.4) and 100 freestyle (58.57). Hunter Fanella won the 100 backstroke (1:09.15), Gianna Bracken took the 100 breaststroke (1:17.45), and Maggie Bennett won the 500 freestyle (6:05.97).
Indiana’s girls also swept the relays. Fanella, Hadley Long, Noronha and Bennett teamed up in the 200 medley (2:02.59); Bennett, Lily Cunningham, Leah Amsler and Noronha won the 200 freestyle (1:50.47); and Amsler, Long, Cunningham and Fanella took the 400 freestyle (4:13.32).
Indiana visits Derry on Thursday.
IUP holds home event for first time since March 2020
In IUP’s first home event in nearly a year, the Crimson Hawks’ men’s and women’s swim teams claimed an dual-meet wins over Wheeling (W.Va.) in a non-conference swim meet Saturday at the Pidgeon Natatorium.
The women opened the afternoon with 168-9 victory and the men followed with a 151-13 win.
The highlight of the day came from junior Paige Mikesell, who reached an NCAA Division II B standard time in the 100 butterfly at 55.50. The B standard time was Mikesell’s second in as many weeks after she posted a 1:52.72 in the 200 freestyle last week at Clarion.
This meet was IUP’s first home event in any sport since women’s lacrosse played host to Seton Hill on March 12, 2020.
The school’s swimming programs were the first to return to competition for the 2020-21 academic year and opened their seasons last Saturday.
IUP plays host to Gannon on Saturday.
IUP tennis team ranked nationally
The IUP women’s tennis team opens the 2021 season ranked No. 24 in the Oracle/ITA Division II Top 25 preseason coaches’ poll, which was released earlier this week.
It is the highest Division II national ranking for the Crimson Hawks since sitting at No. 24 on Feb. 21, 2018. It’s also the first preseason national ranking since being ranked No. 28 in 2016-17.
IUP is the only team from the Atlantic Region ranked in ITA’s preseason poll.
Barry (Fla.) received eight first-place votes and headlines the preseason top-25. The rest of the top-5 includes Lynn (Fla.) at No. 2, Nova Southeastern (Fla.) at No. 3, Indianapolis at No. 4 and Columbus State (Ga.) and Hawaii Pacific in a tie for No. 5.
The Crimson Hawks feature a deep roster in 2021 that includes two of its top-four winners from the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. That includes sophomore Joanna Stralka, who was named the ITA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year and won the 2019 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference singles championship. Stralka had 30 combined wins and finished her freshman year as the No. 2-ranked singles player in the Atlantic Region.
IUP opens the season Saturday at Youngstown State.