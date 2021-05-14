HOLLIDAYSBURG — Indiana closed the regular season and tuned up for next week’s WPIAL Track and Field Championships by sweeping Punxsutawney and Hollidaysburg in a non-conference girls’ track and field triangular meet Thursday.
Indiana topped Punxsutawney, 84-57, and Hollidaysburg, 80-69, to raise their record to 7-3.
Kahriya Whittington won the 100 hurdles in 16.6 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 51.2, and Cadence Ullman took the 200 meters in 26.8 and the high jump with an effort of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Other winners were Sara Welch (long jump, 15-8) and Katie Kovalchick (discus, 97-10).
In the relays, Indiana’s Gabby Clark, Isabella Brunetto, Sarah Love and Abbie Huey won the 1,600 event in 4:25.6.
The boys suffered losses to Punxsutawney, 101-49, and Hollidaysburg, 105-45, and fell to 4-6.
Joel Beckwith won the lone event for Indiana, taking the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.9.
The WPIAL Championships are Wednesday at Slippery Rock.
Teams set for district playoffs
Indiana’s boys’ and girls lacrosse team will open the WPIAL playoffs nest week.
The girls, coming off a 19-7 loss to Pine-Richland in their regular-season finale, play the winner of a game between Seton-LaSalle and Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk high School at 6 p.m. Monday.
The boys play Quaker Valley at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
In softball, Indiana faces Latrobe at Valley High School at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 5A bracket.
In Class 2A, top-seeded Ligonier Valley earned a first-round bye and plays the Charleroi-Neshannock winner on Monday, May 24.
In baseball, Indiana (11-6-1) plays New Castle (10-9) at 3:30 p.m.
In Class 2A, Apollo-Ridge (7-5) plays Carmichaels (15-1) at Mount Pleasant at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In Class 3A, Ligonier Valley (7-11) plays Avonworth (12-7) at West Mifflin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
In District 6 Class 2A volleyball, West Shamokin will play the winner of a match between Central and Bishop Guilfoyle on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at Forest Hills High School.
District 6 Class 1A and 2A baseball and softball pairings are expected to be announced Tuesday, with first-round games set for Thursday.
Indiana drops junior varsity game
Indiana lost to Gateway, 13-5, in a junior varsity baseball game Friday.
Caleb Gittings had two hits for Indiana. Kadin Homer, Trevor Smith and Gittings drove in runs.
Hunter-trapper courses slated
Hunter-trapper education courses have been scheduled at various sites throughout the region this summer.
By law, all first-time hunters, and trappers, regardless of age, must successfully complete a hunter-trapper education course before they can buy a license. A training certificate, which is recognized throughout North America, is awarded at the end of a course.
The training consists of two parts: online independent study and classroom training. Prior to attending a class, participants must complete online independent study, which will take approximately four hours.
The classroom training sessions lasts six hours and participants are required to pass a certification exam at the end of the class.
Classes are set at the following sites:
Heilwood Sportsmen Club, 417 Hamill Road, Heilwood, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12. contact John O’Hara at (724) 388-7267 or Doug Aaron at (814) 938-2835.
Keystone Sportsmen’s Club, 198 Hollow Road, Creekside, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Contact Randy McCoy at (724) 783-6995.
Northern Cambria Civil Defense, 813 Lion Road, Northern Cambria, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Contact Larry Olsavsky at (814) 247-8968 or Mike Finui at (814) 948-6295.
For a complete list of courses and to register online, visit the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us.