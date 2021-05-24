O’HARA TOWNSHIP — Blackhawk roared out to a 4-0 lead out of the gate, but Indiana rebounded and played gritty against the Cougars.
The two traded leads in the second half, but the Cougars’ late run was enough to defeat the Indians. 13-11. in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ lacrosse semifinals on Monday.
Despite the loss, Indiana coach Mike Weaver couldn’t ask for more out of his players and the effort they showed on Monday.
“The mistakes killed us today, but I’m so proud of their work,” he said. “Like all season long, we never gave up, and it’s a really good group of kids. Blackhawk is undefeated for a reason, but we pushed them, and as long as you leave it on the field, you won’t get on the bus with any regrets.”
Indiana (14-4) started slowly, falling behind 4-0 before Gianna Brody scored twice to cut the lead in half. The teams fought and clawed to find chances at the net, and when Indiana had its chances, the Cougars were there with stops and critical saves.
After Blackhawk (14-0) responded with a goal, Kyla Weaver scored the third goal of the first period for the Indians, but the Cougars tacked on another and took a 6-3 lead into halftime.
“We changed up our draws because we weren’t winning them, and we knew that if we couldn’t win those then it’d be a tough game for us,” Weaver said. “We put three different girls in the circle, and that made a big difference in the game.”
Indiana made its adjustments at halftime, and it paid off.
The Indians came out firing, stunning Blackhawk with three straight quick goals to tie the game at 6 apiece.
“I just told them to leave it on the field because regret is a son of a gun,” Weaver said. “We didn’t want to have any regrets waking up tomorrow morning. If you work your butt off, you’ll have nothing to regret and we did that today.”
Despite its inspired efforts, Indiana couldn’t get over the hump and get a lead.
Blackhawk and Indiana traded goals, with Gianna Brody and Gracie Agnello scoring for the Indians in an 8-8 tie.
The Cougars rattled off two consecutive goals, and Kennedi Kunkle brought the deficit back to one at 10-9.
Blackhawk took control at that point, capitalizing off turnovers and scoring three quick goals to take a 13-9 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
Indiana cut the lead to two in the closing minutes, and had a few chances to cut it to one, but came up just short.
Despite the loss, the young program made big strides, playing for a section title for the first time and reaching the WPIAL semifinals for the first time.
“I have 10 seniors, and I told them at halftime that after 25 minutes, they might not ever play again,” Weaver said. “They left it on the field today, and I’m proud of them.”