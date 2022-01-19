Two retired high school basketball coaches, an active pro and major college football coach, a pair of former professional baseball players, a former Homer City standout and a pair of outstanding runners make up the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The 38th induction banquet will be held Sunday, May 22, at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana.
The following is a brief look at the accomplishments of each member of the class.
BOB CARMO: A Blairsville native born in 1939 who now lives in California, he was an all-around athlete and he played six years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization (1958-63). He batted better than .300 twice, including .320 in 1961, and in his career batted .262 in nearly 2,500 plate appearances and competed a .758 OPS. He also had a football tryout as a punter with the Browns and placed second in the state in the javelin as a high school athlete.
FRANK CIGNETTI JR.: An Indiana High School and IUP alumnus, he has spent more than 30 years as an assistant football coach, most of those years as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach, and made it to the NFL ranks in 1999 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also coached with the 49ers, Saints, Rams, Giants and Packers. His college stops include IUP, Pitt, Fresno State, Rutgers and Boston College, where he now serves as offensive coordinator.
BOB RADO: Now retired, he recorded more than 500 wins as a boys’ basketball coach at Marion Center, Indiana and Homer-Center high schools. He was the first coach in county history to register more than 100 wins at three different schools and the only boys’ coach to do so.
JOE SAFFRON: A 1959 graduate of Laura Lamar High School, he was a four-sport letterman and went on to play baseball and football at IUP. He was a freshman pitcher on the 1960 team that went 14-5, set a school record for wins, won the PSAC and NAIA District 30 championships and advanced to the NAIA World Series. The conference title was IUP’s first in 21 years. He played quarterback on the football team and in 1962 went 5-0-1 as a starter. He also played ICL baseball and basketball for four years before embarking on a long and distinguished career in the military.
JACK WATERS: A native of Robindale, he played alongside the man who shattered Babe Ruth’s home run record, was compared favorably to Willie Mays and earned lavish praise from a boss who later employed Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Theismann. He played 12 seasons of professional baseball and was teammates with Sparky Anderson, who managed the Reds and Tigers to five pennants and three World Series championships; Roger Maris, whose 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961 toppled the Babe from his long-ball pedestal; Chuck Tanner, who guided the Pirates to a world title in 1979; and Steve Demeter, a Homer City native who coached for the Bucs under Tanner. But any discussion of Waters’ career inevitably turns to his defensive prowess and comparisons to Mays. He batted .247 in parts of five seasons at the Triple-A level, with highs of 12 home runs and 50 RBIs. He died in 2006.
DAVID WHITESEL: A 1982 Marion Center High School graduate, he was a 12-time letterman in cross country, swimming and track and field over four years. He was a four-time District 6 champion — once individually in cross country and three times on relay teams in swimming and track — and an eight-time state qualifier. In swimming, the 200 medley relay team won the district title and set a school record with a time of 1:47. In track, the 2-mile relay team won back-to-back district titles in meet-record times of 8:15 and 8:13 and held the county record of 8:13 for 35 years.
DAVE WOODALL: The recently retired longtime Indiana High girls’ basketball coach recorded more than 350 wins and coached more than 1,000 games at all levels in 35 seasons. He led Indiana the state finals in 2010 and his teams won 11 WPIAL section titles. He follows his daughter Megan, who was inducted in 2021, into the Hall of Fame.
MINDY SAWTELLE-ZOTTOLA: A Clearfield High School graduate and Indiana resident since 1996, she was an eight-time All-American at IUP in cross country. She qualified for the 2000 Olympic Trials in the marathon and has won various major marathons (16) and half-marathons (22) beginning in 1999. She was inducted into IUP’s hall in 2016 and the Pittsburgh Marathon hall in 2018. Her personal bests are 2:46.13 in the marathon and 1:20.16 in the half-marathon. She also ran in the Penn Relays and continues to run in 10Ks and 5Ks as a member of the Indiana Road Runners Club for more than 20 years.