The Indiana County Youth Legion League playoffs begin tonight with best-of-three semifinal series. The top four seeds qualified for the playoffs — Marion Center, S&T Bank, S.W. Jack and Brookville Firemen’s Club.
No. 1-seeded S.W. Jack welcomes No. 4 Brookville, while No. 2 S&T Bank hosts No. 3 Marion Center tonight.
Game 2 of both series will be played Wednesday. S.W. Jack visits Brookville, and Marion Center travels to S&T Bank. Deciding Game 3s will be played on Thursday, if necessary, with S.W. Jack at Brookville, and Marion Center at S&T Bank.
The winners of the semifinals will face off in the league’s championship series beginning Monday, July 11.
The West Regionals will be held in Homer City beginning on Friday, July 22.