Indiana drops pair of matches
FOX CHAPEL — Indiana dropped a pair of wrestling matches at Fox Chapel High School on Wednesday.
Indiana opened with a 48-18 loss to Armstrong and followed with a 52-24 loss to Kiski Area in matches that were conducted in the afternoon.
Indiana’s Tanner Smith, a senior heavyweight, scored a pair of victories, both by fall.
Brock Petras (132), Will Turner (145), Danny Turner (152), Jack Turner (160) and Jon Dietz also won for Indiana.
West Shamokin wins junior high game
NuMINE — West Shamokin topped United, 33-15, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Braden Talmadge led West Shamokin with 13 points.
Isaac Worthington scored 12 points for United (6-2).
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 40-28. Matt Cahill scored 11 points and James Kordicsh chipped in 10.
United plays host to Homer-Center on Monday.
Indiana eighth-graders pick up win
CONNELLSVILLE — Indiana beat Connellsville, 38-19, in an ieighth-grade boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Stanford Webb scored nine points and Jaden Petrovich and Joel Romance had eight apiece.
Indiana lost the seventh-grade game, 29-21. Sullavin VanHoose scored seven points for Indiana.
Indiana play host to Franklin Regional today.