MOUNT PLEASANT — Indiana lost to a veteran Mount Pleasant team, 5-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ team tennis playoffs on Monday.
“We would have had to play our best tennis as a team to advance, and that just didn’t happen,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “No team shut us out all year until today. Mount Pleasant is a veteran team with six senior starters, and that experience can go a long way in playoff matches. We start three ninth-graders and only really three players with match experience from last year.
“Despite the loss today, I’m really proud of the improvement this group made all season and am really looking forward to more success next year.”
Indiana closed with a 6-4 record.