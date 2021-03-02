WPIAL logo

The WPIAL’s open basketball playoffs continued Monday night, but Indiana didn’t make it out of the opening round in the Class 5A girls’ bracket.

Indiana lost at Moon, 40-32, missing an opportunity to advance into the round of 16.

Apollo-Ridge kept its season going in the Class 3A boys’ bracket with a 64-46 victory over Beth Center at Charleroi High School.

Ligonier Valley also advanced in the bracket, blowing out Brownsville, 80-41.

In the Class 2A girls’ tournament, Apollo-Ridge plays tonight at Our Lady of Sacred Heart.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WPIAL opened its tournament to all teams in its six classes, allowing schools to opt out.

MOON 40, INDIANA 32: Indiana held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but Moon’s Emma Theodorsson scored half of her 26 points in the final period.

Moon (7-11) grabbed the lead and slowed the tempo and marched to the free throw line 16 times in the fourth quarter. Theodorsson, a 6-foot-1 junior, was 8-for-11 in the fourth quarter and the rest of the team was 1-for-5.

Indiana (8-10) didn’t break double figures in any quarter after the first. Isabella Antonacci, a freshman guard, made three 3-point field goals and scored 11 points for Indiana. Katie Kovalchick scored 10 and Hope Cook had seven.

There were 26 teams in the bracket.

APOLLO-RIDGE 64, BETH CENTER 46: Apollo-Ridge made 11 3-point field goals, four players scored in double figures and the Vikings shot past Beth Center.

Apollo-Ridge (10-5) advanced to play Shady Side Academy (13-2) at Fox Chapel on Thursday at 6 p.m. Shady Side Academy is the third seed in a tournament field that started with 23 teams. Shady side beat Apollo-Ridge in two regular-season meetings, 56-45 and 51-42, en route to the Section 3 title.

Four players accounted for Apollo-Ridge’s 3s against Beth Center. Gage Johnston made four for all 12 of his points, and Jake Fello hit a pair en route to a game-high 20 points. Keighton Reese made three and scored 13 points, and Dom Reiter buried two and scored 12 points. Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge’s main inside threat, scored only four points on a night when the perimeter game was clicking.

Apollo-Ridge led 26-18 at halftime and scored 19 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Ruebben Miller scored 17 points for Beth Center (5-11).

LIGONIER VALLEY 80, BROWNSVILLE 41: Ligonier Valley blew open a close game with a huge second quarter against Brownsville.

Trailing 16-15 after the first quarter, Ligonier Valley scored the first 18 points of the second quarter and and led 43-22 at halftime.

The Rams closed out a 51-year run in District 6 last year with a third straight appearance in the District 6 Class 2A championship game.

However, the first year in the WPIAL combined with playing during a pandemic affected the Rams. They entered the postseason with a 4-10 overall record after losing three of their final four games and suffering through a five-game losing streak in early February.

Matthew Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 30 points for Ligonier Valley. Jaicob Hollick scored 15 points and Isaac Neidbalson added 12.

Ligonier Valley plays at top-seeded South Allegheny on Thursday.

MONDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORE

APOLLO-RIDGE 64, BETH CENTER 46

Beth Center — 46

Kuhns 3 2-6 8, Miller 5 5-6 17, Revi 0 2-2 2, Tharp 0 0-0 0, Sussan 0 0-0 0, Minerd 0 0- 00,l Devers 4 1-2 9, Ross 1 2-2 4, Palmer 1 4-4 6, Totals 14 16-22 46

Apollo-Ridge — 64

Fello 7 4-8 20, Reiter 5 0-2 12, K.Schrock 0 0-2 0, Johnston 4 0-0 12, Fitzroy 2 0-0 4, Mill 0 3-4 3, Fryer 0 00 0, McCall 0 0-0 0, Reese 5 0-0 13, Fox 0 0-0 0, Burkholder 0 0-0 0, B.Schrock 0 0-0 0, totals 23 7-16 64

Beth Center 11 7 14 14 — 46 Apollo-Ridge 17 9 19 19 — 64

3-point field goals: Miller 2, Johnston 4, Reese 3, Fello 2, Reiter 2.

MONDAY’S GIRLS’ BOX SCORE

MOON 40, INDIANA 32

Indiana — 32

Cook 3 0-0 7, Kovalchick 2 6-8 10, Ciocca 0 1-2 1, Antonacci 4 0-0 11, Huey 0 0-0 0, Lubold 0 0-0 0, S.Madey 1 0-0 3, Totals 10 7-10 32

Moon — 40

Logan 1 0-0 2, Theodorsson 7 10-13 26, Santicola 2 1-2 5, Depner 2 0-0 4, Hvostal 1 1-2 3, Totals 13 12-17 40

Indiana 11 5 9 7 — 32 Moon 13 5 6 16 — 40

3-point field goals: Antonacci 3, Cook, Theordorsson 2.

