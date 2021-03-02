The WPIAL’s open basketball playoffs continued Monday night, but Indiana didn’t make it out of the opening round in the Class 5A girls’ bracket.
Indiana lost at Moon, 40-32, missing an opportunity to advance into the round of 16.
Apollo-Ridge kept its season going in the Class 3A boys’ bracket with a 64-46 victory over Beth Center at Charleroi High School.
Ligonier Valley also advanced in the bracket, blowing out Brownsville, 80-41.
In the Class 2A girls’ tournament, Apollo-Ridge plays tonight at Our Lady of Sacred Heart.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WPIAL opened its tournament to all teams in its six classes, allowing schools to opt out.
MOON 40, INDIANA 32: Indiana held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but Moon’s Emma Theodorsson scored half of her 26 points in the final period.
Moon (7-11) grabbed the lead and slowed the tempo and marched to the free throw line 16 times in the fourth quarter. Theodorsson, a 6-foot-1 junior, was 8-for-11 in the fourth quarter and the rest of the team was 1-for-5.
Indiana (8-10) didn’t break double figures in any quarter after the first. Isabella Antonacci, a freshman guard, made three 3-point field goals and scored 11 points for Indiana. Katie Kovalchick scored 10 and Hope Cook had seven.
There were 26 teams in the bracket.
APOLLO-RIDGE 64, BETH CENTER 46: Apollo-Ridge made 11 3-point field goals, four players scored in double figures and the Vikings shot past Beth Center.
Apollo-Ridge (10-5) advanced to play Shady Side Academy (13-2) at Fox Chapel on Thursday at 6 p.m. Shady Side Academy is the third seed in a tournament field that started with 23 teams. Shady side beat Apollo-Ridge in two regular-season meetings, 56-45 and 51-42, en route to the Section 3 title.
Four players accounted for Apollo-Ridge’s 3s against Beth Center. Gage Johnston made four for all 12 of his points, and Jake Fello hit a pair en route to a game-high 20 points. Keighton Reese made three and scored 13 points, and Dom Reiter buried two and scored 12 points. Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge’s main inside threat, scored only four points on a night when the perimeter game was clicking.
Apollo-Ridge led 26-18 at halftime and scored 19 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Ruebben Miller scored 17 points for Beth Center (5-11).
LIGONIER VALLEY 80, BROWNSVILLE 41: Ligonier Valley blew open a close game with a huge second quarter against Brownsville.
Trailing 16-15 after the first quarter, Ligonier Valley scored the first 18 points of the second quarter and and led 43-22 at halftime.
The Rams closed out a 51-year run in District 6 last year with a third straight appearance in the District 6 Class 2A championship game.
However, the first year in the WPIAL combined with playing during a pandemic affected the Rams. They entered the postseason with a 4-10 overall record after losing three of their final four games and suffering through a five-game losing streak in early February.
Matthew Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 30 points for Ligonier Valley. Jaicob Hollick scored 15 points and Isaac Neidbalson added 12.
Ligonier Valley plays at top-seeded South Allegheny on Thursday.
MONDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORE
APOLLO-RIDGE 64, BETH CENTER 46
Beth Center — 46
Kuhns 3 2-6 8, Miller 5 5-6 17, Revi 0 2-2 2, Tharp 0 0-0 0, Sussan 0 0-0 0, Minerd 0 0- 00,l Devers 4 1-2 9, Ross 1 2-2 4, Palmer 1 4-4 6, Totals 14 16-22 46
Apollo-Ridge — 64
Fello 7 4-8 20, Reiter 5 0-2 12, K.Schrock 0 0-2 0, Johnston 4 0-0 12, Fitzroy 2 0-0 4, Mill 0 3-4 3, Fryer 0 00 0, McCall 0 0-0 0, Reese 5 0-0 13, Fox 0 0-0 0, Burkholder 0 0-0 0, B.Schrock 0 0-0 0, totals 23 7-16 64
Beth Center 11 7 14 14 — 46 Apollo-Ridge 17 9 19 19 — 64
3-point field goals: Miller 2, Johnston 4, Reese 3, Fello 2, Reiter 2.
MONDAY’S GIRLS’ BOX SCORE
MOON 40, INDIANA 32
Indiana — 32
Cook 3 0-0 7, Kovalchick 2 6-8 10, Ciocca 0 1-2 1, Antonacci 4 0-0 11, Huey 0 0-0 0, Lubold 0 0-0 0, S.Madey 1 0-0 3, Totals 10 7-10 32
Moon — 40
Logan 1 0-0 2, Theodorsson 7 10-13 26, Santicola 2 1-2 5, Depner 2 0-0 4, Hvostal 1 1-2 3, Totals 13 12-17 40
Indiana 11 5 9 7 — 32 Moon 13 5 6 16 — 40
3-point field goals: Antonacci 3, Cook, Theordorsson 2.