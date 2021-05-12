Hampton and Indiana headed into Wednesday night’s matchup 9-0 in conference play with a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 title on the line.
Gracie Agnello put Indiana on the board first, but Hampton scored five straight goals and the Indians never found the spark it needed to put itself back into the game, falling 15-6 to the Talbots and ending its 10-game winning streak.
Indiana coach Mike Weaver knew Hampton’s speed was one of its upsides entering the game, and the Indians struggled to contain the Talbots throughout the night.
“They’re a tremendous team and they’re very well-coached,” Weaver said. “They have so much speed and have a great amount of talent and tools. They’re just a really good team.”
With her team trailing 5-1, Kennedi Kunkle broke the drought for Indiana, but the Indians still trailed 6-3 at halftime.
“We watched film on them and we knew they were a first-half team and we are a second-half team so we weren’t worried,” Weaver said. “Our entire year we always started out a little slow and we weren’t concerned about the score, but they came out in the second half and their speed throughout their team is hard to deal with.”
Hampton dominated the first half with possession and on faceoffs, limiting the amount of chances for the Indians.
Although Indiana (13-2) has been more efficient in the second half this season, Hampton (11-6) came out strong, scoring the first three goals, with two coming from Megan Cook, who finished with four on the night.
Agnello and Kunkle scored back-to-back goals to bring the deficit to within four for Indians, but it was as close as the Indians would get.
Hampton went on to score six straight goals throughout the remainder of the game with Indiana struggling to gain possession and execute in its limited chances.
Indiana scored in the final seconds to set the final.
While it wasn’t the outcome Indiana wanted in its first shot at section title, the Indians get a chance to tune up for the playoffs with a game against Pine-Richland today.
“We have Pine-Richland next and they’re another really good team,” Weaver said. “They beat Hampton 13-12, but that’s good for us going into the playoffs because we needed two tough games to prepare us. I would’ve loved for the outcome to be different tonight, but I would’ve have wanted it any other way. Both teams were 9-0, and whoever won wins the section. I’m proud of the girls, and I give all the credit to Hampton tonight.”