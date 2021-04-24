CRANBERRY — Ethan Agnello scored a go-ahead goal in the second period, just six days after his brother Tanner scored a five-minute hat trick in the Penguins Cup, and it seemed there might be some magic in the air.
But it wasn’t enough for Indiana in a matchup of unbeaten teams playing for a state championship.
West Chester East used a four-goal bust in the third period to defeat Indiana, 6-3, in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Saturday at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex. West Chester East (18-0), the Flyers Cup champion, hit Indiana (21-1) with the kind of onslaught the western champions used to subdue teams on the way to the school’s first Penguins Cup championship.
Indiana held a 3-2 lead after the teams scored alternating goals in the first two periods. West Chester East scored the tying and go-ahead goals in a 22-second span four minutes into the third period. Less than four minutes later, the Vikings scored in succession 1:18 apart, completing a barrage of four goals in a 5:15 stretch that expanded the lead to 6-3. Then they killed off the last eight minutes.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys, and we just played a team that beat every Triple-A team on the East Coast,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “That team was good, and to be able to run our three lines against their four lines that play against Double-A and Triple-A teams, we couldn’t hang around long enough.”
Indiana had trouble adjusting to its opponent’s speed and athleticism and ran out of steam in the third period. West Chester East turned the tables on Indiana, which usually outshoots its opponents by wide margins, and dominated in that area, 47-19, including 37-9 after the first period.
However, Indiana scored the first, third and fifth goals of the game and maintained the edge on the scoreboard going into the final period.
Indiana could not have asked for a better start when Ben Nettleton opened the scoring just 1:57 into the game. Korbin Wilson got the assist.
West Chester East’s Chase Becnel burned Indiana for a late-period goal, scoring on the power play at the 2:59 mark of the period.
“Getting that first goal was huge, but I think the wind was taken out of our sails after the penalty,” Haines said. “Their power play is insane. They can pretty much score from anywhere. They moved the puck well and they were hard with every puck.”
While the shots were fairly even in the first period, with West Chester East holding a 10-9 edge, the second period was shaky at times for Indiana. The Vikings kept the pressure on with puck possession over the first seven minutes of the period and went on to outshoot Indiana 19-6.
Goalkeeper Seamus O’Connor turned away a flurry of shots and made a handful of crucial saves — he finished with 41 — and it paid off.
“Seamus played out of his mind in the first two periods,” Haines said. “In the second, their guys started picking corners, and it was obvious where they were shooting.”
Indiana survived the wave and broke through with Ethan Agnello scoring off Nettleton’s assist for a 2-1 lead near the midway point of the period.
Just two minutes later, though, Tristan D’Ella scored the tying goal.
Indiana took advantage on the power play to take a 3-2 lead with 3:02 left in the period. There was no official scoring on the play.
In the third period, however, West Chester scored the quick goals while outshooting Indiana 18-4.
“I’m just proud that we got this far and that we were able to make history for Indiana,” Ethan Agnello said.
Indiana, denied a chance to play for the Penguins Cup last season when the championship game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made amends this season and captured the trophy for the first time in school history. On the way to western supremacy, Indiana won 28 straight games — 21 this year and the final seven of last season while making a run just to qualify for the playoffs and then advancing to the championship game.
The season, meanwhile, was conducted amid a global pandemic after it was delayed at the start and interrupted in December due to COVID issues.
“I’m amazed because we went from being a wild card team to a team making the state final in one year. It’s pretty crazy,” Ethan Agnello said. “I’m so proud that we came together this year because last year we were having problems with fixing lines, and we were able to roll with three lines this year. Everybody worked together as a team, and everyone knew what needed to be done.”
The loss will sting for a while, but it won’t diminish the lasting impact of this season.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world, and these guys are family to me,” Danny Williams said. “It’s something that I will always remember. It sucks to go out like this, but I’m never going to forget any of this.”