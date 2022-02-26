MOON TOWNSHIP — In what coach Otto Peterson described as a “brutal game,” Indiana suffered a 45-37 loss to Moon in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 5A girls’ basketball playoffs Friday.
Indiana was coming off a comeback 48-40 win over Thomas Jefferson in the first round.
“It was just a brutal game,” Peterson said regarding the physical nature of play in which few fouls were called despite significant contact between players. “The game against TJ they called everything, which is unusual for a WPIAL game. Today was more like a WPIAL game. As long as there’s no blood, there’s no foul.”
Indiana (20-4) took a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, held the advantage into the second period but fell behind by halftime of a physical matchup and never regained the lead. Moon (19-4) took an 18-15 lead at halftime, stretched the lead to 11 points going into the fourth quarter and held on after Indiana pulled as close as four points going into he last 2½ minutes.
“I thought the difference is they got the lead on us,” Peterson said. “I told the girls from the very start if they had the lead going into the second half, they would take the air out of the ball and dribble around and we would either have to foul or they would penetrate. If we could have kept the lead, which we should have done earlier — we missed some foul shots and some easy shots — it would have been a different story. But that’s the way the ball bounced tonight.”
Indiana committed 18 turnovers and lost the battle of the boards.
“We gave them too many second chances on offensive rebounds and way too many second shots on that,” Peterson said. “We battled and pressed and came back and got it down to four and had chances, but we missed some foul shots. It’s not like we didn’t have chances to tie it up and win that game. We just didn’t play a great game.”
Reilly Sunday and Emma Theodorsson, a pair of Division I recruits, led Moon. Sunday, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard, poured in 27 points on 12 field goals and a 3-for-4 effort at the free throw line. Theodorsson, a 6-1 senior forward, scored 15 points.
“We didn’t block out their guards and that hurt us a little bit,” Peterson said, “and we were just missing easy baskets.”
Eve Fiala scored 11 points and Mia Ciocca had 10 for Indiana. Hope Cook and Katie Kovalchick combined for 13 points, Kovalchick grabbed 10 rebounds.
“Mia played great,” Peterson said. “She was like a pinball out there. She’s going to be sore (Saturday).
Indiana still has a shot at playing again. The top seven teams at the end of the WPIAL tournament advance to the state playoffs. That means if Chartiers Valley, the prohibitive favorite among the four teams remaining, wins the title, Indiana earns the final seed a state berth.
“We have to hope Char Valley wins,” Peterson said. “We’ve got to root for Char Valley.”