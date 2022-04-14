Michael Tortorella had three hits and four RBIs as Indiana survived a late rally to complete a series sweep of Highlands with a 6-5 win in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA baseball game Wednesday.
The Indians picked up three runs in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI single by Brandon Yanity and a two-run double by Tortorella.
Yanity had two hits, including a double, scored two runs and connected on a pair of RBIs. Indiana scored another run in the bottom of the third and two more in the fifth.
Highlands scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning before Yanity closed the game by getting the final two outs.
Jett Slepak and Ethan Hewitt had two hits apiece for Highlands.
Starting pitcher Gavin Homer struck out five without allowing a run in six innings for the victory.
Indiana (5-2-1), a 10-6 winner over Highlands on Monday, plays host to Kiski Area today.
RIVER VALLEY 10, WEST SHAMOKIN 2: Rocco Bartolini smacked three hits and had three RBIs to lead River Valley over West Shamokin for its first victory of t he season in a Heritage Conference game.
The Panthers broke open a close game in the top of the fourth with five consecutive RBI hits. River Valley tacked on three more runs in the final two innings to finish off the Wolves.
Andrew Baker and Rocco Bartolini each had three hits and two RBIs for River Valley. Baker drilled a pair of doubles while Angelo Bartolini and Rocco Bartolini each tripled.
Baker picked up the win, fanning seven, walking one and allowing two runs over seven innings.
Grant Johnson and Niko Buffone each had a pair of hits for West Shamokin (2-3).
Buffone struck out two, walked one and allowed seven runs across four innings.
River Valley (2-1) plays at Penns Manor on Wednesday. West Shamokin travels to United for a doubleheader today.
HOMER-CENTER 15, UNITED 0: Sophomore Caleb Palmer scored two runs, drove in three and allowed just two hits in three innings, helping Homer-Center hand United its first loss of the season in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center (1-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning before closing the game in the bottom of the third with 10 runs.
Braden Dunn doubled, singled, scored two runs and had three RBIs for the Wildcats. Owen Saiani also picked up a double and Riley Clevinger scored three runs.
Isaac Worthington and Wade Plowman provided the only hits for United (2-1).
Brad Felix took the loss.
Homer-Center plays at Cambria Heights on Wednesday, and United plays a home doubleheader today against West Shamokin.
SAINT JOSEPH’S 3, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 2: Northern Cambria tied the game in the seventh inning but couldn’t get the win, falling to Saint Joseph’s in a non-conference game.
Saint Joseph’s scored in the first and third innings to grab the 2-0 advantage.
The Colts rallied to tie the game at 2 apiece with two outs in the seventh inning.
The Wolfpack’s Chris Forstmeier walked Owen Bougher, and Isak Kudlawiec scored on an error to cut Saint Joseph’s lead in half. Ty Dumm scored on a passed ball to knot the score at 2.
Saint Joseph’s Thomas Delahoy singled in Evan Roach with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Krawcion, Dumm and Ben Messina each had one of Northern Cambria’s three hits.
Krawcion struck out four batters and suffered the loss.
Forstmeier got the win in relief of Roach, who struck out 10 in four innings.
Northern Cambria (3-1) visits Harmony on Tuesday.