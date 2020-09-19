APOLLO — It was an unorthodox start, but it was a start.
Indiana opened its cross country season at the Kiski Cavalier Invitational on Friday, and it was an unusual scene with teams following strict COVID-19 guidelines at Northmoreland Park.
The meet began Friday morning and was an all-day affair, with one team running the course every 30 minutes.
“The meet was hosted by the Kiski head coach Tom Berzonsky and the Kiski Cross Country Boosters as well as Matt Gaudet, owner of the Gingerbread Running Store (in Indiana),” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said.
“Perseverance and dedicated people such as Tom and Matt made this happen.”
Indiana’s Joel Beckwith ran away with the individual victory, posting a personal-record time of 16 minutes, 47 seconds.
Beckwith won by 43 seconds, with Fox Chapel’s Jack Lorence coming in second at 17:26. Fox Chapel won the team title with 40 points, and Indiana was second with 69.
“Joel’s PR for last year was 16:47 so this was a new PR for him with only his teammates as his competitors,” Kinter said. “I am sure more great things will be happening for him this year. It was also PR’s for most of the top seven so more good things to come.”
Also running for Indiana were Owen Putt, 10th, 17:54; Tucker Davis, 15th, 18:05, Clayton Weaver, 18th, 18:15; Jon Berzonsky, 25th, 18:26; Jacob Gill, 27th, 18:26; and Maddux Fisanich, 31st, 18:34.
In the girls’ race, Indiana finished eighth in a 15-team field. McKenna Jordan, a freshman, led Indiana with a 14th-place time of 22:24. Indiana had four freshmen, two sophomores and one senior in its top seven.
Also running for Indiana were freshman Jadyn Ball, 26th, 22:49; freshman Yana Noronha, 69th, 23:27; sophomore Emerson Davis, 53rd, 24:56; sophomore Belinda Linxu, 56th, 25:04; senior Sarah Love, 58th, 25:25; and freshman Elizabeth Olsen, 64th, 26:09.
“This young team is off to a great start,” Kinter said.
Indiana travels to Hershey next Saturday to compete in the PIAA Foundation Race.