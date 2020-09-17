DELMONT — The Indiana girls dropped their first match of the season, but the Indians are still in the thick of the race for a WPIAL playoff berth out of Section 3-AAA.
Indiana lost for the first time in nine matched, 186-198 to Penn-Trafford, at Manner Valley Golf Club on Wednesday.
“When two teams get together and one hole is rough for the away team, that’s enough do it,” Indiana coach Elmer Bland Jr. said. That’s enough to tip the balance, and it one hole today that just cost us with our top players.”
Regardless, Indiana remains in the hunt for the first playoff berth in the 14-year history of the program. The Indians have four dual matches remaining, starting today at home against Norwin. They also play in the section qualifying tournament next week. Playoff berths go to the top two teams in the section, and the qualifying score over 18 holes at the section tournament is 89.
“It’s all coming down to this next week,” Bland said. “Right now in pretty good position. We have a match (today) with Norwin, and the girls will be ready for it even though they were a little disappointed today.”
Indiana, 12-3 last year, is coming off the best season in school history but missed the playoff last year despite a 7-3 record in the section. The Indians have set school scoring records the past two weeks, shooting 178 last week and topping it by one stroke Tuesday.
“The group of kids we have are an awesome, really mature, well-balanced group,” the ninth-year coach said. “They’re special. I knew they would just continue to improve, but they’ve surprised me with how well they’ve jelled. They really don’t get the highs and lows, and if somebody is struggling, somebody steps in and picks them up. I’m really truly happy for them and how well they’re playing.”
Wednesday’s match presented a couple difficulties for the visitors. For starters, the course is a par-74 layout with six par 5s. The teams played the front nine, and during the course of the match the greens were being aerated.
“It was a different experience,” Bland said.
Indiana came in 21 stroke over the record it set Tuesday. Indiana’s players scored consistently in the 40s for most of the season, but on Wednesday only two, Jenny Todd with a 46 and Sara Kane with a 47, broke 50. Hannah Reilly (52), Ally Conrad (53) and Sydney Brice (55) rounded out the effort. The top four count toward the team score.
Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber was the match medalist with a 41. The next three Warriors broke 50.
“We have a really good chance to make the team playoffs,” Bland said, “and then we have a good chance to win the section. We’ll know by next Thursday where we stand.”