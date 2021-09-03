ihs logo.jpg

Indiana girls drop tennis match

PITTSBURGH — Indiana dropped a 3-2 decision to the Ellis School in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis match at the Mellon Tennis Center on Friday.

Anna Buterbaugh won at No. 2 singles, topping Erika Rispoli, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Indiana’s doubles team of Carly Wang and Jenna Conrad also scored a victory, topping Lucy Dabat and Geri Pollak, 6-4, 7-5.

Indiana (0-2) plays at Derry on Wednesday.

Singles

Hadley Kalson (E) def. Mackenzie McGee, 6-1, 6-2 Anna Buterbaugh (I) def. Erika Rispoli, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 Elyse Brennan (E) def. Kate Kuzneski, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

Mia Carter and Mia Cirilano (E) def. Katerina Medvetz and Tess Kuzneski, 7-6(5), 6-1 Carly Wang and Jenna Conrad (I) def. Lucy Dabat and Geri Pollak, 6-4, 7-5

