Indiana girls drop tennis match
PITTSBURGH — Indiana dropped a 3-2 decision to the Ellis School in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis match at the Mellon Tennis Center on Friday.
Anna Buterbaugh won at No. 2 singles, topping Erika Rispoli, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Indiana’s doubles team of Carly Wang and Jenna Conrad also scored a victory, topping Lucy Dabat and Geri Pollak, 6-4, 7-5.
Indiana (0-2) plays at Derry on Wednesday.
Singles
Hadley Kalson (E) def. Mackenzie McGee, 6-1, 6-2 Anna Buterbaugh (I) def. Erika Rispoli, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 Elyse Brennan (E) def. Kate Kuzneski, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles