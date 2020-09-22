MURRYSVILLE — Franklin Regional matched Indiana’s best score of the season, and the Indians didn’t come close to that mark in a 177-205 loss to the Panthers in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match at Murrysville Golf Club on Monday.
Four Franklin Regional players shot in the 40s on their home course, led by match medalist Gwen Shilling with a 41. She was followed by Caroline Tragessor (45), Lila Shilling (45), Brooke Horvath (46) and Reilley Woehler (50). The top four scores count toward the team score.
Indiana’s Sydney Brice led her team with a 49. She was followed by Jenny Todd (51), Hannah Reilly (52), Ally Conrad (53) and Sara Kane (55).
Indiana fell to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in the section and remains in the hunt for the first WPIAL playoff berth in the 14-year history of the program.
Indiana will participate in the WPIAL Section 3-AAA Individual Qualifier on Wednesday at Murrysville. Qualifiers advance to the individual finals at Oakmont Country Club on Oct. 8.
Indiana’s next dual match is Thursday against Connellsville at home.