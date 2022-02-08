Indiana racked up its ninth straight win, beating Hampton, 60-43, and strengthened its hold on first place in WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 girls’ basketball standings.
Indiana (16-3, 9-1 section) jumped out to a 29-26 halftime lead and then held Hampton to six points in the third quarter while stretching the lead to 13 points at 45-32. The Talbots never threatened in the fourth quarter.
Eve Fiala paced Indiana with 21 points. Katie Kovalchick scored 14 and Hope Cook finished with 11.
Indians went 20-for-23 at the free throw line led by Kovalchick, who was 8-for-8.
Meghan Murray scored a game-high 25 points for Hampton, which fell to 15-3 and 6-3.
Indiana visits Kiski Area on Wednesday.
RIVER VALLEY 65, BISHOP McCORT 58: Julia Potts notched a double-double and came within two points of 1,000 for her career as River Valley defeated Bishop McCort, the No. 1-ranked team in District 6 Class 2A.
The Crushers led 34-28 at halftime, but the Panthers pushed back with a 20-9 third quarter and 18-15 final frame.
Potts poured in 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead River Valley and hit 998 career points. Two other Panthers recorded a double-double. Isabel Pynos netted 13 points and had 10 rebounds, while Hannah Artley tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Persichetti rounded out double-digit scoring for River Valley with 16 points.
“That’s a huge win,” said River Valley coach Ricc Brown. “When you can get down double digits in the second quarter and hold course, and then out score one of the top teams in 2A by 14 points in the second half you’ve done something.”
River Valley plays at Penns Manor this evening in the Heritage Conference semfinals.
MARION CENTER 52, LIGONIER VALLEY 30: Marion Center scored half its points in the first quarter and shot past Ligonier Valley in a non-conference game.
Marion Center (9-13) led 26-8 after the first quarter.
Lydia Miller scored 20 points to lead the Stingers. She also grabbed 12 rebounds and threatened recording a triple-dfouble with eight steals. Kaelee Elkin chipped in 14 points and collected eight rebounds. Mya Lipsie yanked down 12 rebounds to go with six points.
Madison Marinchak scored 17 points for Ligonier Valley.
BOYS’ BOX SCORES
WEST SHAMOKIN 65, PENNS MANOR 50
West Shamokin — 65
Smulik 9 0-1 24, B.Swartz 8 2-2 18, McCullough 2 2-3 8, L.Swartz 4 0-2 9, Stover 3 0-0 6, Totals 26 4-8 65
Penns Manor — 50
Grimaldi 2 3-4 8, Kohan 2 0-0 4, Koches 6 0-0 17, Hill 5 1-2 11, Gresko 2 0-0 6, Courvina 0 4-4 4, Totals 17 8-10 50
West Shamokin 19 18 17 11 — 65
Penns Manor 12 10 19 9 — 50
3-point field goals: Smulik 6, Koches 5, McCullough 2, Gresko 2, L.Swartz, Grimaldi.
UNITED 71, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 65
United — 71
Muchesko 6 3-6 17, Dishong 0 6-7 6, Boring 2 6-6 11, Felix 9 2-2 23, Henry 1 0-0 2, Robertson 1 0-0 3, Tomb 4 1-3 9, Totals 19 18-24 71
Cambria Heights — 65
Mazenko 4 9-10 18, C. Whiteford 6 4-6 19, Wholaver 3 1-2 8, B. Whiteford 3 3-4 10, Lamb 3 3-5 10, Totals 19 20-27 65
Cambria Heights 15 8 12 30 — 65
United 15 11 23 22 — 71
3-point field goals: Felix 3, C. Whiteford 3, Muchesko 2, Mazenko, Wholaver, B. Whiteford, Lamb, Boring, Robertson
GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
INDIANA 60, HAMPTON 43
Hampton — 43
Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Murrya 8 6-7 25, Hoehler 1 1-2 4, Watson 0 0-0 o, Kelly 5 1-2 12, Totals 15 8-11 43
Indiana — 60
Cook 3 4-6 11, Kovalchuick 3 8-8 14, Fiala 9 3-4 21, Ciocca 2 3-5 8, Antonacci 2 0-0 4, Lubold 0 2-2 2, Totals 19 20-23
Hampton 14 15 16 15 — 43
Indiana 17 9 6 11 — 60
3-point field goals: Murray 3, Hoehler. Kelly, Cook, Ciocca.
RIVER VALLEY 66, BISHOP McCORT 58
River Valley — 66
I.Pynos 6 1-1 13, Potts 6 6-9 18, Persichetti 5 4-5 16, Artley 4 2-4 10, Staats 0 0-2 0, Kitner 2 3-4 7, 23 16-25 66
Bishop McCort — 58
Shriver 1 2-2 5, Gallucci 4 1-2 11, Balle 5 2-4 12, Martin 5 0-0 12, Stephens 4 1-3 13, Bailey 1 1-1 3, Totals 20 7-12 58
River Valley 13 15 20 18 — 66
Bishop McCort 15 19 9 15 — 58
3-point field goals: Stephens 4, Martin 2, Persichetti 2, Shriver.
MARION CENTER 52, LIGONIER VALLEY 30
Ligonier Valley — 30
Marinchak 4 6-8 17, Miller 1 1-2 4, Barr 3 2-5 8, Foust 0 1-2 1, Myers 0 0-0 0, Totals 8 10-17 30
Marion Center — 52
Miller 7 4-4 20, Kaelee Elkin 5 2-6 14, Bork 2 0-0 4, Lipsie 2 2-5 6, Shadle 2 0-2 4, Semetosky 2 0-0 4, Totals 20 8/17 52
Ligonier Valley 8 7 10 5 — 30
Marion Center 26 12 14 0 — 52
3-point field goals: Marinchak 3, Miller, L.Miller 2, Elkin 2. HERITAGE CONFERENCE
SEMIFINALS BOYS
Monday’s Games
West Shamokin 65, Penns Manor 50 Cambria Height at United
Championship
Fridays’ Game
at the KCAC
West Shamokin vs. United, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Today’s Games
Purchase Line at Homer-Center, 7 p.m River Valley at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s Game
at the KCAC