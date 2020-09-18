Indiana bounced back from its first loss of the season and continued its march toward a WPIAL playoff berth with a 199-234 victory over Norwin in a Section 3-AAA match Thursday at the Indiana Country Club.
The Indians set up Monday’s match against Franklin Regional at Murrysville Golf Course to determine the section leader going into the last week of the season. Indiana, 9-1 overall and 7-1 in section play, topped the Panthers, 195-198, on Sept. 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
Hannah Reilly led Indiana by posting a 47 and taking the match medalist honor. Ally Conrad shot a 49, Jenny Todd had a 50 and Sydney Brice finished with a 53.
Abigail Knouse led Norwin with a 53.