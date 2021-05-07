Indiana ran its winning streak to 10 games Friday night and set up a showdown for the WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 title next week.
Indiana (13-1) beat Yough, 21-2, for its 10th straight win and set up a match against Hampton (10-5) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at home. Both teams are 9-0 in section play and have not met this season.
Most of the roster got into the act in Indiana’s latest win, with 14 players breaking into the scoring column. Gracie Agnello led the way with four goals and four assists. Kyla Weaver and Giovanna Spadafora each handed out three assists.
Indiana, which started girls’ lacrosse as a club sport in 2012, is playing for its first section title. Indiana has not lost since suffering a 14-4 non-section setback at Mars (12-1) on March 29.
The Indians opened the season with three straight wins. During their 10-game run, they have outscored opponents 171-64.
Indiana, under coach Mike Weaver, has not allowed more than six goals in its past six games.