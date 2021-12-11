Indiana had to wait an extra day to tip off the girls’ basketball season.
The Indians were scheduled to play Perry Traditional Academy in the opening game of the booster club’s tipoff tournament, but the visitors encountered COVID-19 issues in their program and did not make the trip.
As a result, Indiana will get double the action on Saturday, playing Latrobe at 3 p.m. and Marion Center at 8 p.m.
PENNS MANOR 44, WILLIAMSBURG 34: The defending District 6 Class 2A champions turned up their defense in a win over Williamsburg in Hollidaysburg’s tournament.
Penns Manor trailed 16-14 after the first quarter and then held the Blue Pirates to 18 points the rest of the way. The Comets surged into the lead during a 13-6 second quarter in which Megan Dumm hit a pair of 3-point field goals.
Dumm led Penns Manor with 18 points, seven steals and six rebounds. The Comets were otherwise balanced, with Deja Gillo and Kate Hnatko leading the effort with 15 combined points.
“Williamsburg has a very nice team, but I was very proud of the way my girls battled and locked it down defensively,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Megan Dumm stepped up as a leader on the defensive end, and we got good contributions from everyone. It was exciting to see a young team face some adversity and get through it together.”
Ayla Hileman led Williamsburg with 16 points.
Penns Manor plays Hollidaysburg at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 56, LEECHBURG 10: West Shamokin overwhelmed Leechburg in the first game under coach Phil Parks.
Lily Jordan started her sophomore season with a bang, firing in 30 points. The 5-foot-8 forward/center also came up with six steals.
Lexie Young, who missed last year due to an injury she suffered during the volleyball season, turned in 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Maddie McConnell chipped in six rebounds and five steals, and Maria Young had five assists and four steals.
West Shamokin took a 27-3 lead into the second quarter, with Jordan and Lexie young scoring all but three of the points.
LATROBE 62, MARION CENTER 43: Latrobe jumped on Marion Center in the first half of Indiana’s tournament.
Latrobe scored 22 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second for a 46-21 halftime lead.
Emma Blair scored 18 points to lead three Latrobe players in double figures.
Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 16 points and four steals. Kaelee Elkin added eight points and four assists. Kenadee Elkin also scored eight points. Allison Semetkosky grabbed five rebounds
Marion Center plays Indiana on Saturday evening.
PURCHASE LINE 54, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 39: After heading into the half tied at 23 apiece, Purchase Line ran away in the third quarter to beat the Titans in the Chestnut Ridge tournament.
Junior Bailey Weaver scored all 8 of her points in the third quarter to give Purchase Line the boost it needed to defeat Tussey Mountain. The Red Dragons were up by one after the third and but outscored the Titans 19-5 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Bethany Smith, a 5-foot-10 senior, led Purchase Line with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Madison Scalese, a senior guard, followed with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.e Abby Goss, a 5-10 senior forward, put up six points and 13 rebounds.
Alayna Clark led Tussey Mountain with 16 points.
APOLLO-RIDGE 63, SPRINGDALE 20: Everybody was sinking baskets for the Vikings as Apollo-Ridge trampled Springdale at the Springdale tournament.
Eight Vikings scored in the decisive victory, including Brinley Toland, who went 4-for-6 on free throws and posted 18 points. She was followed by Sydney McCray with 14 and Sophia Yard with 13.
Caity Stec led Sprindale in scoring with six points.
GREAT COMMISSION 23, CALVARY BAPTIST 16: Calvary Baptist drops its opener in a non-conference game.
Alyse Smith led Calvary Baptist with six points and Mikayla Mortimer added four. Madisyn Mortimer, Maggie Murray and Laina Shank each scored two points.
The Patriots play at Clearfield Christian on Dec. 20.