GREENSBURG — Indiana beat Southmoreland, 56-54 in double overtime, for its sixth straight win in a WPIAL non-section girls’ basketball game at Seton Hill University on Sunday.
The game was tied at halftime at 21 and 42 at the end of regulation.
Indiana’s Hope Cook connected on two 3-pointers and posted eight points in a 14-9 third quarter that allowed the Indians to take a 35-30 lead. Southmoreland battled back in the fourth period with Delaynie Morvosh scoring eight of the Scotties’ 12 points that sent the game to overtime.
Junior Eve Fiala scored all five of Indiana’s points in the first overtime, sinking two field goals and a free throw attempt. Olivia Cernuto and Gracie Spadaro combined for Southmoreland’s game-tying five points.
In double OT, Cook connected on her fourth 3 of the game and went 2-for-2 from the line to lift the Indians.
Cook, a senior guard, led all scorers with 18 points. Fiala added 16 rebounds to her 16 points for a double-double. Katie Kovalchick rounded out double-digit scorers for Indiana with 11 points.
Three Scotties reached double figures. Cernuto scored a team-high 17 points, and Morvosh and Spadaro each posted 16.
Indiana (13-3, 7-1) sits atop the WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 standings and is back in action on Thursday at Kiski Area.
INDIANA 56, SOUTHMORELAND 54, 2OT
Indiana — 56
Cook 6 2-2 18, Kovalchick 5 1-1 11, Fiala 6 4-10 16, Ciocca 1 2-2 5, Antonacci 2 1-2 6, Totals 20 10-17 56
Southmoreland — 54
Morvosh 5 4-4 16, Doppelheuer 0 1-2 1, Cernuto 6 5-6 17, Spadara 5 5-6 16, Moore 2 0-0 4, Totals 18 15-18 54
Indiana 8 13 14 7 5 9 — 56
Southmoreland 13 8 9 12 5 7 — 54
3-point field goals: Cook 4, Morvosh 2, Ciocca, Antonacci, Spadaro.