ELLWOOD CITY — Indiana’s season came to an end Monday, and it is one that will go in the record books of the school’s girls’ golf program.
Indiana played in the WPIAL Team Championships for the first time in school history at Connoquenessing Country Club. The Indians finished eighth in an eight-team field, but that didn’t dampen the success of the 2020 team, which played a condensed schedule — sometimes four matches in a week — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the program’s 14th season, and ninth under coach Elmer Bland Jr., Indiana opened the season with eight straight wins, set the team scoring record at 178 and then topped it at 177 and posted the best section record (8-2) and overall record (11-2) in school history in addition to qualifying for the team playoffs for the first time.
Individually, each player in the top five recorded a personal-best score at least once this season.
“It has truly been a pleasure to watch my seniors get better each year, culminating in the accomplishments of this season,” Bland said. “Each of these young ladies put forth their best efforts all year and performed at such a high level when the team needed them. I was impressed all season with their teamwork.”
The team tournament was an 18-hole event. Peters Township shot a 341 to win the title. Indiana carded a 408.