Indiana avenged its long-awaited opportunity of playing in a Penguins Cup championship on Monday and brought home hardware in the midst of an undefeated season.
Now, Indiana is one game away from calling itself state champions, but it will not be an easy task in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Indiana (21-0) takes on West Chester East (17-0) for the Class A state title at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the UMPC Sports Complex in Cranberry.
West Chester East has dominated its opponents all season, outscoring teams 89-15 during the regular season and 19-3 in the Flyers Cup playoffs.
Comparing the two teams, West Chester East did not allow a goal in the third period of its three playoff games, outscoring opponents 5-0. It did the majority of its damage in the second period, where it dominated 9-1.
Indiana capitalized early in its playoff games, playing stout defense in the first two periods and having goalkeeper Seamus O’Connor stopping early chances.
Indiana did not allow a goal in the first period, allowed just one goal in the second and scored nine across those two periods.
But, it will be a tall task to stop a potent attack from West Chester East, particularly Greg Diamond. The sophomore was the team’s leading scorer in the playoffs with seven goals and three assists.
“They’re a really good team and the fact that they can roll with all four lines is pretty impressive,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “They’re all equally talented, and they do a great job of wearing teams down. We’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game.”
Indiana will be looking to become the first Penguins Cup champion to win a state title since Quaker Valley in 2012. The Flyers Cup champion has won seven straight state titles.
Haines and Indiana are excited for the opportunity to bring home another piece of hardware. Only one Indiana County team, the Marion Center girls’ cross country squad in 2018, has won a state championship.
“It would be an amazing experience to win on Saturday,” he said. “I believe we can do that. We’ve been working really hard even with COVID throwing a wrench into things this year. We got the milestone of becoming the Penguins Cup champion behind us. Now it’s a clean slate with a one-game opportunity in front of us.”
In order to come out victorious, Indiana will need to play its game and utilize its best factor — team speed.
“We want to use our team speed to control the pace of play,” Haines said. “We need to continue to crash the net on Saturday, too.”
On Monday, Indiana nearly let a 3-0 lead diminish in a matter of minutes against Chartiers Valley but held on for a victory, but Haines knows his team will need to close out the game more efficiently, if they’re in that position again on Saturday.
“We just need to be focused, and we are 100 percent,” he said. “We’re ready to go, and it’s been tough for us sometimes because we’ve dominated so many games this year. Sometimes you let it slide, and we just can’t do that. We have to be aggressive, tenacious and play like it’s the last period of the year.”
Haines has been with this group since they were kids, and while they’ll be competing for the state title, it’s been a moment of realization of how the group has grown together over the years.
“I started with these guys when they were just kids when I moved back to this area,” Haines said. “It’s a group of kids I’ve been with since they were young, and it’s crazy how much they’ve grown and that some of them will be graduating this year.”