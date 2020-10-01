Indiana is coming off a big win and looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2016.
The Indians, in a flip of the script, pounced on their opponent’s mistakes last week and whipped Greensburg Salem, 56-28, while putting up a single-game school-record 428 rushing yards.
Yes, Indiana put 56 points on the board and ran all over an opponent — and, most impressively, committed no turnovers while the Golden Lions made multiple special teams mistakes that the Indians turned into quick points.
Now, Indiana plays Knoch on homecoming Friday night looking for two wins in a row for the first time under third-year coach Brandon Overdorff.
A week after his team looked like world-beaters, the coach said he didn’t have to do much to restore the focus on the task at hand.
“It’s really just another week,” he said. “We put it behind pretty fast and just got back to preparing for Knoch. It’s just another week in the process.
“No doubt we were extremely excited about our victory last week, and it was a step forward for us and what we’ve been looking for and taking care of the football and executing on offense and playing better on defense. It all paid off on the scoreboard. The energy is up a little bit, but it’s just another week.”
Indiana is 1-2. Knoch is 0-3 and has been outscored 86-26 by Highlands (39-7), Greensburg Salem (13-12) and Armstrong (34-7). Indiana hasn’t played Highlands but lost to Armstrong (21-7).
Those numbers, for what they’re worth, fall in Indiana’s favor in a matchup of two teams that run the option offense. But it’s no secret, and it’s simple football: Things go a lot easier for Indiana when it runs the ball, eliminates turnovers and limits big plays.
“We had a tremendous week of practice last week so we felt good coming into the game, and it carried over to far this week,” Overdorff said. “We’ve still got to keep getting better. Knoch is a really tough team, and they very similar to us in what they do schematically. We’ll have to be almost perfect.”
Prediction: Indiana, 27-19.
PENNS MANOR (3-0) at HOMER-CENTER (2-0): Last week’s much-anticipated matchup between unbeatens Homer-Center and Marion Center never materialized when Marion Center postponed following an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases at Homer-Center.
So, this one takes its place, with Penns Manor jumping into the title chase fueled by its defense and timely offense.
Did Homer-Center lose some momentum from its dominant start?
Can Penns Manor sustain the momentum it gained in its third straight win, 23-8 over Purchase Line?
The Comets struck in their passing game for a couple game-changing touchdowns. The defense shut down Josh Syster, the area rushing leader.
Ben Schmidt and the Wildcats present a much tougher test.
Prediction: Homer-Center. 30-15.
MARION CENTER (2-0) at BISHOP CARROLL (0-3): Marion Center, coming off its week off, faces a young Bishop Carroll team.
The Stingers will be ready to go, and they might be a little angry, too, especially early.
Prediction: Marion Center, 48-6.
WEST SHAMOKIN (2-1) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (3-0): Yes, Northern Cambria is 3-0, but those wins came over Blairsville, Bishop Carroll and United … and last week was no cakewalk at United.
The Colts are also battling a lingering injury to quarterback Mike Hoover, although Owen Bougher looked good in relief last week before giving way to the starter.
West Shamokin bounced back after getting embarrassed at Homer-Center, albeit against Bishop Carroll, but its a boost the Wolves needed.
Prediction: West Shamokin, 29-13.
SALTSBURG (1-2) at PURCHASE LINE (0-3): One of these days Purchase Line is going to break loose on offense. The Red Dragons just don’t have enough numbers to call.
Trevon McFarlin joined Saltsburg’s list of playmakers with 200 yards against Blairsville last week.
Prediction: Saltsburg, 18-16.
BLAIRSVILLE (0-3) at UNITED (1-2): Both teams are struggling with injuries to key players on small rosters.
Most significantly, Blairsville quarterback Zak Artley will miss a second straight game with a concussion, so Devon Witmer and Isiah could end up sharing snaps.
Last week, Saltsburg’s Trevon McFarlin ran all over the Bobcats. United’s Hunter Cameron could do the same.
Prediction: United, 22-12.
STEEL VALLEY (1-1) at LIGONIER VALLEY (1-2): Remember Ligonier Valley, that Heritage Conference powerhouse that moved on to the WPIAL?
They might not remember the Rams in their hometown. This is their first appearance at Weller Field this season following a well-traveled 1-2 start in their new league.
Certainly the offense is a shadow of the four-time Heritage Conference championship teams. The Rams are coming off a 14-3 loss at Western Beaver.
Steel Valley did not play opening week and then lost to Keystone Oaks (44-36) before beating Brentwood (14-12).
The Rams are finally playing at home, so …
Prediction: Ligonier Valley, 17-14.