DELMONT — Indiana has a way of tilting the ice in dramatic fashion.
The PIHL’s only unbeaten team in its top three classes did it again Monday night.
Danny Williams scored early in the first period to break a 1-1 tie and ignite a six-goal burst that stretched over all three periods in a 7-2 win over Norwin in a PIHL Southeast Division Hockey Game at Center Ice Arena on Monday night.
“Most games we pounce when we need to,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said.” It’s not a blowout. You look at the score, but it’s not really that. We just pour it on at certain times.”
Most times that’s more than good enough to leave opponents battling an uphill slope. In its last time on the ice, Indiana (17-0) needed that burst to overtake and then hold off South Park, 5-4. But close games have been few and far between for a team that has outscored opponents 108-31, an average of 6.4 goals to 1.8 per game.
Norwin (8-9) found out again the hard way after losing to Indiana, 9-3, earlier in the season.
“I let the kids be vocal about who they want to play with and change up lines, and that gives them a spark sometimes,” Haines said.
In this case, Orlando Clark helped provide the spark. The senior forward scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season, the first opening the scoring and the second making it 6-1 at the end of a four-goal second period. He also handed out an assist on Colton Rayko’s goal that made it 4-1, raising his season point total to 21, sixth best on the team.
“We had a kid who really stepped up,” Haines said. “Orlando Clark probably had the best game of his four-year career for me. He was flying all over the ice. Normally, he just plays on a regular line. He’s an important player, but he doesn’t play on the power play or the penalty kill, but he came out of nowhere flying and set the tone. He scored two goals and he should have had five. He was all of the place. His linemates where like, ‘Where is this guy coming from?’ If we can get that out of him, get some other guys scoring goals, that could be a game changer.”
Tanner Agnello opened the second period outburst at 7:45 on an ascending clock. Rayko struck 1:42 later, with Ben Nettleton getting his first of three straight assists.
Ethan Agnello made it 5-1 at 13:57 on Indiana’s only power-play opportunity, with Nettleton and Zach Eisenhower getting the assists, and Clark followed 1:12 later off Nettleton’s assist.
Zach Brody scored early in the third period to make it 7-1. Korbin Wilson and Williams had the assists.
“The four goals we got quick we were on top of the goaltender,” Haines said. “Instead of staying outside the circles and watching, they crashed the net hard and put them in.”
Seamus O’Connor made 15 saves in goal.
“Seamus O’Connor had a stellar game,” Haines said. “He stood between the pipes the and made some key saves. He was challenged more than normal and stood up and played very well for us.”
Indiana made the Southeast Division title a foregone conclusion long ago. Even the chance to finish the season unbeaten isn’t high on the list. The ultimate goal is to win the Penguins Cup that seemed within grasp last season before the corona virus pandemic shut down sports.
Indiana closes the regular season Thursday against Beaver at Brady’s Run Park Arena in Beaver Falls.
“There’s only one goal in mind,” Haines said. “If an undefeated season happens, great, it happens. If not, we’re still moving forward as the No. 1 seed, but we’ve got to come ready to play. What’s hard is waiting 2½ weeks before the playoffs begin on April 6.”
PIHL
CLASS A SOUTHEAST DIVISION
W L T OTL PTS GF GA
Indiana 17 0 0 0 34 108 31 Greensburg Salem 10 6 0 1 21 60 66 Norwin 8 9 0 0 16 97 95 Westmont Hilltop 5 10 0 2 12 50 62
Monday’s Game
Indiana 7, Norwin 2
Today’s Games
Norwin at Kiski Westmont Hilltop at McDowell
Thursday’s Game
Indiana at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.
Monday, March 22
Greensburg Salem at Norwin