There’s something different about this year’s Indiana football team, and it’s not just the fact the Indians are winning games.
There’s a bond that sometimes seemed to be missing in recent years. The ability to put bad plays behind them. Resiliency.
All those qualities were on display Friday night at Andy Kuzneski Field as Indiana rolled to its third straight win since a season-opening loss on Aug. 27.
Quarterback Devin Flint matched a school record with five rushing touchdowns, and the Indians (3-1) staged a fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a thrilling 41-37 victory over Plum in a WPIAL Greater Allegheny Conference game.
It’s Indiana’s first three-game winning streak since 2014, four years before coach Brandon Overdorff took the reigns of the program.
“I’m feeling so excited,” Flint said. “We fought to the very end. We’re different. We’re different from last year. We’re a different team, and we’re ready for the next opponent. It’s next week now.”
“It’s still early in the season, but I think they play for each other,” Overdorff said. “They’re a tight team, they love each other, they want each other to be successful. It’s definitely as tight a team as I’ve had since I’ve been here.
“We’re not the most talented team, you can see that, but I think we’re together and working toward a common vision and a common goal and that’s to win games and play with great effort every week, and so far we’ve done that the last three weeks.”
But Friday’s win was likely the most impressive in the winning streak. The Indians overcame one mistake after another, taking Plum’s best punches all night, and still found a way to come out with a victory.
Indiana fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff, and the Indians allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first half as well as an 89-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
But they bounced back each time.
“Man, it was just amazing how we didn’t let it get to us like we did years past,” senior linebacker Jake McCracken said, who completed a 20-yard pass on a fake punt on the first play of the fourth quarter. “We let everything get to us before, and we just brushed it off our shoulder and came back and hit them harder.”
Flint scored all four of Indiana’s touchdowns in the first half to stake the Indians to a 27-17 lead with 13 seconds left in the half. The Indians looked poised to take a double-digit halftime lead, but Plum’s Logan Brooks returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown as time ran out in the half to bring the Mustangs within 27-24 at the break.
The Mustangs, who received the second-half kickoff, struck quickly on a trick play to start the third quarter. Eryck Moore raced 53 yards for a touchdown after taking a lateral from Brooks on a hook-and-lateral, and Plum had a 30-27 lead less than two minutes into the second half.
The Indians were unfazed, outscoring Plum 14-7 the rest of the way.
Zach Herrington scored on a 3-yard run with 3:46 to play in the third to give Indiana a 33-30 lead.
The teams exchanged punts on the next two possessions, and then Plum struck with an 89-yard passing touchdown, the third-longest against Indiana in school history, with 7:43 left in the game.
In years past, it might have been the decisive blow against Indiana. But not this year’s team.
The Indians put together a 13-play, 70-yard drive, capped by Flint’s fifth touchdown of the game to reclaim the lead with 2:51 remaining. A successful two-point conversion stretched the Indians’ lead to 41-37.
On Plum’s ensuing possession, the Mustangs reached the Indians’ 39-yard line before Indiana made a stop on fourth-and-4 with 34 seconds to play, sealing the biggest win in Overdorff’s tenure.
“I think so, just putting three in a row together,” Overdorff said. “We haven’t done that since we’ve been here.
“The adversity we had to face, overcome some things. We had to be resilient because we gave up too many big plays on special teams and defense, but our kids just kept grinding, just kept street fighting on offense and found a way to win, so yeah, I think that’s the biggest win since I’ve been here.”
“Definitely, by far,” Flint said. “We feel that, we feel that, 100 percent.”
Indiana showed resilience from the opening kickoff.
The Indians fumbled the ball on the kickoff and Indiana’s defense faced a goal-to-go situation just 6 seconds into the game. But they kept the Mustangs out of the end zone, limiting them to a field goal.
Not counting the two special teams touchdowns and the field goal off a turnover, Indiana’s defense held its own, giving up 20 points. Strong defensive play has been a trend this year for the rejuvenated Indians.
“Our defense has played really well really all year,” Overdorff said. “We gave up too many big plays on special teams. We made too many mistakes. We gave up the deep play there late in the fourth quarter, but we had pretty good coverage.
“I just think our kids are trying to do their job the best as they can with great effort, and when you do that good things happen. You can overcome some things if you keep playing. We always have a good scheme, we’ve just got to execute it. And hey, we stepped up there at the end. We got a stop and real proud of all our kids. It was a great win. We’re going to enjoy.”