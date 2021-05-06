Indiana went into the last inning with what looked like a sure victory.
Leading Hempfield 8-2, Indiana was warming up the bus for the ride home.
It was a long wait.
Hempfield scored seven runs in its last at-bat, including six with two outs, to stun Indiana, 9-8, in a WPIAL non-section game Thursday.
Indiana took a 3-0 lead while using three pitchers, Austin Homer, Garrison Dougherty and Hunter Martin to preserve its staff for a two-game set against Burrell today and Saturday in Class 4A Section 1 games.
Hempfield scored twice in the third, but Indiana padded its lead to 7-2 with four runs in the fifth and tacked on one more in the seventh to make it 8-2.
The Spartans pushed the first run of the seventh across the plate with a sacrifice fly, which accounted for the second out of the inning. Five straight hits followed to make it 8-6, and a run-scoring passed ball and a two-run error finished off the Indians.
Gavin Homer, Steve Budash, Branden Kanick and Tyler Gonos each had two hits for Indiana, Gonos and Braden Yanity each had two RBIs.
BLAIRSVILLE 5, PENNS MANOR 0: Andrew Baker pitched a four-hit shutout in Blairsville’s victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Baker struck out nine and walked two. He outdueled Brandon Dunmire, who struck out seven and walked three in six innings.
Blairsville made the most of six hits. Carson McCully, Baker, Cole Townsend and Cameron Reaugh each drove in a run.
Both teams play Monday. Blairsville (2-6) plays host to Purchase Line, and Penns Manor (4-5) visits Homer-Center.
UNITED 10, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 8: United took a nine-run lead and then held off Northern Cambria’s rally in a Heritage Conference game.
United led 10-1 going into the fifth inning. Northern Cambria responded with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. The Lions limited Northern Cambria in the sixth by throwing out a runner trying to advance to second after driving in two runs. The Colts also put the leadoff man on in the seventh before Hunter Cameron came on in relief to finish the game.
Caden McCully paced United with three hits, Joe Marino went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Brad Felix drove in three runs. Wade Plowman had two hits and an RBI.
Evan Wiewiora drove in four runs with a pair of hits for Northern Cambria and also suffered the loss. Josh Miller went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Zach Taylor had two hits.
Felix picked up the win with relief help from Ben Tomb and Cameron.
Both teams play today. United (12-4) plays at West Shamokin, and Northern Cambria (4-10) welcomes Blairsville.
MARION CENTER 7, HOMER-CENTER 2: Locked in a duel with Homer-Center, Marion Center scored five times in the sixth inning to pull out a victory in a Heritage Conference game.
With the game tied at 2, Gaven Palko opened Marion Center’s sixth with a double, moved to third on an error and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Parker Black stroked a two-run single, and Aidan Cattau finished things off with a two-run home run.
The rally made a winner of Ty Ryen, who pitched three innings in relief of Palko. Ryen struck out six and did not issue a walk.
Anthony Rowland suffered the loss after pitching into the sixth. He allowed six hits and three runs.
Skyler Olp and Black each had two hits for Marion Center.
Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic hit a solo homer.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center (4-9) plays host to Penns Manor, and Marion Center (10-2) plays host to Saltsburg.