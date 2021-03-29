Indiana posts
shutout in opener
Lucas Connell pitched a four-hit shutout and Indiana scored twice late to open the season with a 2-0 win over Armstrong in a WPIAL non-section baseball game at the White Township Recreation Complex on Monday.
Connell, a senior left-hander, needed only 71 pitches to get through seven innings. He struck out two and walked two.
Indiana broke a scoreless tie in the fifth. Gavin Homer stroked a single and took off on the first pitch with Lincoln Trusal at the plate. Trusal smacked a double to center, and Homer came around to score.
The Indians tacked on the second run in the following inning. Branden Yanity singled followed by walks to Zach Tortorella and Connell and scored on a wild pitch.
Armstrong’s Elijah Wiles struck out nine but walked seven in 5 2/3 innings. Indiana managed only four hits, with Steve Budash and Tyler Gonos getting one each.
Indiana plays host to Latrobe today.
Stingers use big inning to beat Colts
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Marion Center scored nine runs in the first three innings but needed a big final at-bat to beat Northern Cambria, 15-9, in a Heritage Conference road game and the season opener for both teams.
The Stingers led 9-2 after 2 1/2 innings. Northern Cambria eventually forged a 9-9 tie on Gavin Dumm’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Marion Center answered in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs on back-to-back doubles by Marcus Badzik and Aidan Cattau and a three-run home run from Landin Bennett.
Badzik finished with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Cattau had two hits and two RBIs. Bennett’s homer was his second hit of the game. Dakota Bracken also had two hits, and Ty Ryen drove in two runs, one with a solo homer in the third that made it 9-2.
Mike Hoover had three hits and three RBIs for Northern Cambria. Matt Sedlock, Ethan Krawcion and Dumm each had two hits.
Braden Reichenbaugh picked up the win in relief.
Both teams play Wednesday. Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line, and Northern Cambria visits Saltsburg.
INDIANA 2, ARMSTRONG 0
Armstrong — 0
Wiles 3-0-1-0, Hepler 3-0-0-0, Steightif 3-0-0-0, Peat 3-0-0-0, Prugh 3-0-1-0, Colwell 2-0-0-0, Coleman 3-01-0, Brink 1-0-0-0, Lahers 1-0-1-0, Rupert 3-0-0-0, Ttoals 25-0-4-0
Indiana — 2
Homer 4-1-0-0, Trusal 3-0-1-1, Budash 2-0-1-0, Ryan 2-0-0-0, Kanick 3-0-0-0, Gonos 2-0—1-0, Yanity 2-1-1-0, Tortorella 1-0-0-0, Connell 2-0-0-0, Truman 0-0-0-0, Dougherty 0-0-0-0, Totals 21-2-4-1
Armstrong 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Indiana 000 011 x — 2 4 2
2B — Prugh, Trusal. W — Connell 2 K, 2 BB. L — Wiles 9 K, 7 BB.
MARION CENTER 15, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 9
Marion Center —15
Olp 2-1-0-1, Ryen 2-4-1-2, Badzik 4-2-3-3, Cattau 5-2-2-2, Palko 4-1-1-1, Bennett 5-2-2-3, Bracken 5-1-2-0, Black 5-0-0-0, Lynn 4-2-1-1, Totals 36-15-12-13
Northern Cambria — 9
Sedlock 4-2-2-0, Krawcion 4-2-2-0, Hoover 5-2-3-3, Wiewiora 1-2-0-0, Bougher 3-0-1-0, Dumm 3-0-2-3, Lubert 2-0-0-0, Yahner 2-0-0-0, Kudlawiec 3-0-0-0, Taylor 3-1-0-0, Totals 30-9-10-6
Marion Center 324 000 6 — 15 12 1
Northern Cambria 203 202 0 — 9 10 4