ALLISON PARK — Thomas Jefferson had high-scoring guard Graci Fairman.
Indiana countered with a secret weapon.
Light-scoring guard Emily Madey came off the bench with the game hanging in the balance and drilled a 3-point field goal that broke a 38-38 tie and propelled Indiana to a 48-40 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A girls’ basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Madey, a junior reserve, checked into the game moments before her first shot that gave Indiana a 41-38 lead. Then she scored on a layup to put Indiana up 43-40. Hope Cook, Lizzy Lubold and Katie Kovalchick drained free throws in the last 21 seconds to ice the victory.
“She came in off the bench cold after not playing the whole game, and it’s just amazing to me,” Indiana coach Otto Peterson said. “I can’t say enough about that. That’s guts.”
Fairman scored seemingly at will in the first half and staked her team to a 21-14 halftime lead after Indiana managed only five points in the second quarter in a half that was played at Thomas Jefferson’s slow pace. Fairman, a 5-foot-5 senior point guard, scored 19 of her team’s points in the first half and finished with 27.
“She did everything the first half,” Peterson said, “and then she had only eight in the second half. We trapped on defense and changed a couple different presses on her and made the other girls do something. They hit a couple shots, but they took some bad ones and we pulled closer and then took command.”
Indiana had to mount a comeback in the second half. The Indians outscored Thomas Jefferson 13-9 in the third quarter to cut the margin to three points at 30-27 entering the final period.
In the final quarter, Indiana grabbed the lead at 36-35 before Thomas Jefferson regained a two-point edge. Cook scored to tie the game at 38, setting up Madey’s big shot.
Cook scored 16 points to lead Indiana, Kovalchick finished with 14 and made her final eight free throws after missing her first two. Eve Fiala scored seven points before fouling out, and Mia Ciocca also fouled out, which made a spot for Madey to come off the bench.
“Hope controlled the game really well,” Peterson said, “and Katie does her normal thing making a few baskets and getting to the foul line, and she doesn’t miss.”
Indiana racked up its 20th win with its 13th straight victory. The Indians advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals to face Moon, a 51-33 winner over Woodland Hills on Tuesday night. Moon ended Indiana’s season in the playoffs last year.
“We played them twice,” Peterson said. “We lost by three and lost in overtime by three so we know exactly what we have and they have, so I think it’s our turn. We’re ready. We just have to find a way to do it.”
“If you don’t win the first one, you’re done, and I know the girls aren’t ready to be done. They really gutted it out and played hard. I can’t say enough. They’re excited to go to Moon.”