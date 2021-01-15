Indiana continued to cruise in its second time on the ice in the pandemic-paused PIHL season.
Indiana broke a 2-2 with two goals in the second period and rolled past Fox Chapel in a interdivision game at S*T Bank Arena on Thursday night.
Indiana, a PIHL finalist last year when the pandemic canceled the championship game, improved to 6-0 and sits atop the Southeast Division.
Ben Nettleton turned in a hat trick, and Adam Ball, Korbin Wilson, Tanner Agnello and Orlando Clark each scored on goal. Zach Eisenhower and Clark each dished out two assists, and Zach Brody, Zach Wood and Nettleton each had one.
Seamus O’Conner made nine stops in goal.
Ball opened scoring, and Nettleton made it 2-1 with his first goal.
Wilson broke the tie in the second period, and Nettleton made it 4-2.
Agnello scored to make it 5-2, and Clark and Nettleton scored in succession after Norwin made it 5-3. Clark dished to Nettleton to complete the hat trick.
Indiana won the junior varsity game against Hempfield, 2-1. Sam Barley and Max Johnson each scored a goal, and Nate Wood and Andrew Kobak had assists.
Jayden Learn notched the win in goal.
Indiana is off until a Jan. 21 home game against Quaker Valley.