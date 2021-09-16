Effort, execution, physicality and resilience.
Those are the four keys to success for Indiana as it welcomes the defending Greater Allegheny Conference champions Plum Mustangs tonight in the Indians’ first conference game of the season.
Since losing to Ligonier Valley (3-0) in Week 0, 20-14, Indiana has outscored its opponents 114-22 to improve to 2-1.
“They thought they left one slip through their fingers, and they did,” said Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff on the loss to Ligonier. “They quickly put it behind them and were resilient and just came back and played. It was a little bit of a wake up call for us, too. You better be ready when the whistle blows. Just being resilient is one of our core values, and they’ve been that.”
The Indians have stacked up 381.0 rushing yards per game, which accounts for 94 percent of their offense.
“We’ve just taken care of business these past two weeks and executed our offense,” Overdorff said. “Different guys have stepped up and multiple guys have stepped up each week. Liam McFarlane had a big week last week, and Korbin Willson and Zach Herrington. … It’s been a good couple weeks for our offense. Basically, it’s just effort and execution and kids doing a good job.”
Despite Indiana’s senior quarterback and lead rusher Devin Flint being out due to COVID-19 protocols, the Indians defeated Derry, 70-15, last week. Flint is expected to start tonight, but, in his absence, Indiana proved its resilience and put up a single-game school record for points.
All of Indiana’s 428 offensive yards against Derry came from the run game, led by Wilson, who had 100 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. The 5-foot-8 senior has 244 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries.
Herrington also put up 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week on eight carries. The 5-9 senior has 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.
Rounding out Indiana’s main offensive threats is McFarlane, who carried the ball only twice against Derry but made them count. Each of McFarlane’s carries went for touchdowns. The 5-9 junior now has 104 rushing yards on eight carries.
Indiana’s show-stopping offense has been complemented by an equally impressive defense.
“The defense has played well all three weeks,” Overdorff said. “We’ve missed a couple coverages, blown a couple assignments the first week that cost us, but, other than that, they’ve played really well. They’ve gotten more physical as the weeks went on. We always have a great game plan and the defensive staff does a great job at getting the kids ready. We just have to execute the plan, and they’ve done a good job at that the first three weeks.”
The Indians’ defense has held opponents to 42 points and generated five turnovers.
Overdorff knows his team’s third straight win isn’t going to come easily against Plum (0-3).
“They’re the team to beat until they aren’t,” Overdorff said. “They’re very, very athletic, just like they were last year. Their athleticism and space is going to be our challenge. They’ll spread you out. … They have lots of speed, lots of elusive kids, so they’re going to throw those quick screens on you and try to execute the run-pass option game and use those athletes and space. Defensively, we’ll have a challenge. We’ll have to tackle really well and run to the football.”
The Mustangs are looking for their first win of the season after being outscored by Franklin Regional, North Hills and Fox Chapel, 121-42, through their first three games.
Players to keep an eye on for Plum are quarterbacks Sean Franzi, a sophomore, and Santino Saccone, a junior, along with freshman wide receiver Noah Odom and junior running back Eryck Moore.
Franzi is 21-for-35 for 161 yards, while Saccone is 11-for-22 for 101 yards. On the ground, Odom has put up 191 yards on 27 carries, while Moore has 108 yards on 26 carries.
According to Overdorff, in order to keep Plum winless and stretch their own win streak, the Indians will need to continue their physical style of play.
“That’s who we are,” said Overdorff. “That’s who we have to be. We have some speed, but we don’t have a lot of speed. We don’t have those types of kids right now. We have to line up and try to execute a physical game plan and come right at people and do what we do our way, which has to be a physical brand if we’re going to be competitive. With the skill set we have, that’s what we have to do, and our kids have bought into that. They like that, playing with toughness and grit, and we just have to get tougher and grittier.”