KITTANNING — For the first time in roughly two years, the Indiana track and field team competed in a dual meet Friday afternoon.
The Indiana boys made that return even more eventful by downing the Riverhawks, 91-58.
Evan Cox, Owen Putt and Josh Glaser each won a pair of individual events. Cox won both hurdle races, winning the 110s in a time of 18.8 seconds and the 300s in 45.9. Putt also won his two events on the track, taking the 200 at 23.9 and the 400 at 52.5.
In the field, Glaser won the long jump at 19 feet, 11½ inches and the triple jump at 38-7.
Other individual event winners were Joel Beckwith in the 1,600 meters (4:55), Tucker Davis in the 3,200 (11:17) and Greg Kenning in the discus (106-3).
The quartet of Beckwith, Jon Berzonsky, Jacob Gill and Maddux Fisanich won the 4x800 relay in 8:47.9. In the 4x400, Beckwith, Berzonsky and Gill teamed up with Putt to win the race in 3:45.
On the girls’ side, Indiana fell to Armstrong by an identical score, 91-58.
Sara Welch won both the long jump (16- 2) and triple jump (33-6½). Kahriya Wittington won the 100 hurdles (18.4). The team of Sarah Love, McKenna Jordan, Bella Antonacci and Mia Ciocca won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:59.
Indiana welcomes Hempfield on Tuesday.
Jones strikes out 14 in IUP’s split
Hope Jones struck out 14 batters in a game one victory as the Crimson Hawks split a doubleheader with the Griffins Friday afternoon at Ruth Podbielski Field.
IUP (-5) won that Game 1 by a score of 6-5 before falling in game two 15-1.
The 14 strikeouts set a career high for Jones, a sophomore, posted her third game with 12 or more strikeouts this season. She is 4-1.
Seton Hill, the top team in the PSAC West entering the weekend, is 13-5 overall and 10-2 in the division.
Haleigh Zimmerman, an Indiana High graduate, went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Game 1.
Kaitlyn Beers went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in the opener.
IUP plays Seton Hill in a doubleheader in Greensburg on Saturday.
Pontoli extends streak, but Hawks fall
GREENSBURG — Sophomore Harrison Pontoli extended his hit streak to 10 games, but IUP dropped both ends of a baseball doubleheader at 11th-ranked Seton Hill on Friday afternoon.
The Griffins won by scores of 12-0 and 5-1 to remain the only undefeated team in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at 10-0.
IUP fell to 1-9.
Pontoli finished the day 3-for-6, including two of IUP’s four hits in the opener.
The teams play a doubleheader Saturday at IUP’s Owen Dougherty Field.