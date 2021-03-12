Facing a crucial juncture in its undefeated season, Indiana didn’t fold.
Trailing 4-2 to South Park with seven minutes to play in an otherwise dreadful performance to that point, Indiana scored two “greasy goals” in quick succession, took the lead on Tanner Agnello’s power-play goal and killed off the rest of the clock in a 5-4 victory in a PIHL Class A hockey game at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday night.
Indiana is 16-0 and running away with the Southeast Division in its quest to return to its spot in the Penguins Cup Final, which was canceled last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana has won 23 straight games dating to last season.
“The better team in the long run won tonight, but the better team tonight didn’t win,” Indiana coach Jordan Haines said. “We played like we never … how can I say this? We played like I’ve never seen us play. It was probably the worst game I saw us play the last two years. We were just very lethargic, not moving, standing around watching each other. We had spurts of confidence and athleticism that just came out of nowhere. With a good team, you roll three lines of forwards and three lines of D and take that adversity and come out with win.”
South Park frustrated Indiana, and as they said in hockey, got under the opponents’ skin. Indiana managed only 29 shots on goal, less than half its season average.
“They played hard and worked their butt off. And they deserved to win,” Haines said. “We played hard about 10 minutes the whole game and capitalized on opportunities. We need to be better and more focused. We need to stand up to those challenges. Instead of getting in arguments with the refs or about plays and things, just take it on the chin and keep going and battle through. Tonight, we were kind of vocal about things we’re normally not vocal about.”
South Park took a 3-2 lead with the only goals of the second period and made it 4-2 midway through the third. Two of the goals came on the power play.
“South Park is a good team,” Haines said. “They’re very big and they put bodies in areas that we‘re not used to and they play a very disciplined game with the type of forecheck that’s aggressive … and that kind of threw us for a loop a little bit. We came out slow and sluggish and never had the pace of play in the game. The puck was bouncing around. We had opportunities. We never really got shots on their goaltender. We had 20 shots through two periods and we average 20 for a period. They did a really good job, but we were sluggish.”
On an ascending clock, Indiana cut the deficit to 4-3 at the 10:09 mark of the third period on Ethan Agnello’s goal, which came off assists from Adam Ball and Ben Nettleton.
Twenty-six seconds later, Orlando Clark scored unassisted to knot the game.
Indiana took the lead at the 14:16 mark on the power play when Tanner Agnello scored off assists from Danny Williams and Zach Eisenhower. Indiana killed off the last 5:44.
“We got a couple greasy goals to tie it and a power-play goal to win it,” Haines said.
Nettleton gave Indiana a 1-0 lead at 4:09 of the opening period. South Park tied it at 9:13, and Indiana regained the edge on Danny Williams’ goal off Eisenhower’s assist.
South Park made it 2-2 at 3:56 of the third on a power play and made it 4-2 at even strength at the 9:40 mark.
Indiana’s two-goal burst came 35 seconds later.
Indiana was 0-for-2 on the power play before cashing in the final chance, and South Park was 2-for-5.
Seamus O’Connor made 13 saves in goal.
“Seamus O’Connor had a fantastic game,” Haines said. “He’s been challenged a few times, but not like tonight. And I think all our seniors had a good game, and our underclassmen have been a spark and are so underrated. Players like Philip Bell and Max Johnson and Andrew Kobak and Henry Wolfe and Nate Wood and Landin Wilson and Sam Barley and Sebastien Sedan … any kids we’ve called up from JV have always stepped up and done something to earn a shift.”
Indiana closes the regular season on the road, at Norwin on Monday and at Beaver next Thursday.