Two games into the season and goaltender Sam Fefolt and the Indiana Indians have not allowed a goal in a pair of blowouts.
Coming off a 5-0 whitewash at Armstrong in its opener on Monday, Indiana blanked Freeport, 5-0, in its home opener at Andy Kuzneski Field in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer match Wednesday.
While Fefolt and the defense were stonewalling Freeport, Vince Belice recorded a hat trick with three goals, and Lee Rosenberger scored twice. Ethan Shearer scored a goal and assisted on two. Aaron McKelvy also had a goal and an assist.
Indiana also scored a shutout in the junior varsity match, beating Freeport, 1-0, on Ash Lockard’s goal and Ethan Kutz’s and Alex Bauer’s play in goal.
Indiana plays at Knoch on Saturday morning.
IJHS girls win soccer match in romp
GREENSBURG — Indiana beat Hempfield, 7-1, in a junior high girls’ soccer match Wednesday at Wendover Middle School.
Hannah Ianarelli scored four times to lead Indiana. Sydney Anderson and Sophia Scardina each scored a goal. Grace Nygren also scored, putting a rebound off Sarah Genchur’s shot off the post.
Indiana plays host to Franklin Regional at the White Township Recreation Complex today.