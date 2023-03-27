HS-sports-roundup.png

Indiana jumped out to a big lead but needed a two-run rally in the sixth to beat West Shamokin, 9-7, in a non-conference softball game Monday.

The Indiana led 7-0 after scoring five runs in the fourth. Olivia helped stake her team to the lead with a solo home run in the third inning that made it 2-0 and a three-run shot in the fifth that capped a five-run inning for a 7-0 lead.

