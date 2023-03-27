Indiana jumped out to a big lead but needed a two-run rally in the sixth to beat West Shamokin, 9-7, in a non-conference softball game Monday.
The Indiana led 7-0 after scoring five runs in the fourth. Olivia helped stake her team to the lead with a solo home run in the third inning that made it 2-0 and a three-run shot in the fifth that capped a five-run inning for a 7-0 lead.
West Shamokin responded with seven runs to tie to the game at 7 in the top of the sixth. Aleya Talmadge and Malena Stewart each stroked a two-run single, Leah Mondi hit an RBI double, and Lily Jordan and Cameron Vandervort each smacked a run-scoring single.
Indiana regained the lead and set the final in the bottom of the inning with two walks, an error and Ella Myers’ sacrifice fly.
Zimmerman picked up the win in relief of Addie Stossel. She also finished with two hits, three runs scored and four RBIs. Stossell and Chloe McHugh also had two hits apiece and each drove in a run and scored twice.
Indiana (4-1) plays at Freeport on Thursday. West Shamokin (1-1) visits Cambria Heights on Thursday.
MOUNT PLEASANT 14, RIVER VALLEY 3: It wasn’t the way River Valley wanted to start the season, but the Panthers have nowhere to go but up.
Replacing half its starting lineup, River Valley opened the season with a non-conference loss to Mount Pleasant.
“It’s not the way you want to start the season getting punched like we did,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said, “but they’re a good-coached ball club with a lot of athletes. I hope the girls learn from mistakes today and can build on it and be successful throughout the course of the season.
“We lost four really good starters and have a young team with eight freshmen. There’s a lot of promise there. You can see a lot of talent there, so the future is going to look pretty good as long as these girls stick with it. … We have talent, we just have to understand we’re good enough to compete, and getting that confidence is going to be key for them.”
The Panthers totaled six hits, and no one had more than one. Emerson Skirball had two RBIs.
Mount Pleasant more than matched that in extra-base hits alone, cranking out eight, including three triples and two home runs.
River Valley plays host to Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 7, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 5: Lexi Griak doubled twice and drove in three runs as Cambria Heights staved off a seventh-inning comeback attempt to defeat Conemaugh Valley in its season opener at home.
The Highlanders led 3-1 after the third inning and extended their lead with a four-run fourth. The Blue Jays strung together four runs in the seventh but were stopped short of the comeback.
Rylee Bernecky also doubled for Cambria Heights, Macey Mezzelo singled twice and Martina White went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
Delanie Davison led Conemaugh Valley (0-1) with a three-run home run, while Isabella Winkelman doubled.
Karin Adams got the win, and Davison took the loss with eight strikeouts.
Cambria Heights (1-0) visits River Valley on Wednesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 2, VALLEY 0: Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper and Sydnee Foust combined on a one-hitter as the Rams blanked Valley in a WPIAL non-section game at home.
Ruby Wallace and Piper each scored for Ligonier Valley in the third inning, while Leah Taliani singled for Valley in the seventh for the Vikings’ lone hit.
The Rams stroked eight hits. Piper and Neve Dowden had two apiece, while Wallace, LaVale, Plummer and Heffelfinger each tallied one.
Piper and Foust combined for 12 strikeouts, with Piper getting the win.
Morgan Dunkel suffered the loss.
Ligonier Valley (1-0) visits Punxsutawney on Friday.
BASEBALL
HOMER-CENTER 14, PENNS MANOR 3: Homer-Center scored 11 runs in the second inning and made short work against Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game shortened to 4½ innings due to the mercy rule.
Braden Dunn banged out three hits, and Owen Saiani, Caiden Vitale and Nathan Birchall each had two for Homer-Center. Each also drove in two runs apiece, along with Nash Budner.
Saiani picked up the win, allowing one run and one hit over four inning. He struck out nine and walked two.
Amin Lieb had two of Penns Manor’s four hits, and Carter Smith picked up two RBIs.
Both teams play home games today. Penns Manor (0-3) faces Marion Center, and Homer-Center (1-1) takes on Portage.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 13, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 12: Cambria Heights staged a big comeback, scoring six runs in its last at-bat to overtake Conemaugh Valley in a non-conference game.
Mitchell Elias smacked a line-drive single to left field to plate the winning run.
With his team trailing 12-7, Elias started an inning and capped an inning in which the Highlanders sent 11 batters to the plate. He drew a one-out walk, which was followed by a walk and an error to load the bases. Ty Stockley drew a walk to force in a run, and Garrett Jasper followed with a two-run double that made it 12-10. A two-run error allowed Cambria Heights to tie the game, and Elias responded three batters later with two outs.
Zane Miller led Cambria Heights with three hits, including a double, and Jasper doubled for one of his two hits. Stockley cranked out a double and triple, and Luke Mulraney hit at two-run home run. Stockley had three RBIs, and Jasper, Miller, Elias and Mulraney each had two.
Cambria Heights (1-2) plays host to West Shamokin on Thursday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 14, MOSHANNON VALLEY 5: Ben Messina posted four RBIs and Shaun Gisler fanned six as Northern Cambria rolled past Moshannon Valley on the road in the Colts’ season opener.
The Colts’ Evan Wiewiora singled in the first inning to bring in the first run of the game, and Brad Valeria, Owen Bougher and Messina all drove in runs in a four-run fifth inning that put Northern Cambria up 12-4. The Colts scored one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Messina and Valeria each doubled for the Colts, Wiewiora went 3-for-4 and Bougher had three runs scored. Gisler got the win with four innings pitched.
Northern Cambria (1-0) welcomes Marion Center on Thursday.
REDBANK VALLEY 10, WEST SHAMOKIN 6: Five Redbank Valley pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against West Shamokin.
The Bulldogs had a 10-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Wolves took advantage of some wild pitches and walks to score four runs. West Shamokin brought in two more runs in the final inning but couldn’t get the bats going.
Freshman Ben McConnell had the Wolves’ lone RBI on the day.
Ty Carrier got the win. The five Bulldogs pitchers combined to strike out 14 and walk 10.
Max Long fanned six without a walk in three innings for West Shamokin (0-3).
The Wolves (0-3) travel to Cambria Heights on Thursday for a Heritage Conference game.
WINDBER 10, PORTAGE 5: Portage mustered only three hits in a season-opening loss to Windber.
The Ramblers drove out to a 4-0 start after three innings, but Portage scored three runs in the top of the fourth after a pair of errors from Windber put Connor Binaut and Isaac Jubina on base for Billy Dobrowlsky’s fielder’s choice to cut the deficit to one.
Windber pulled further ahead in the bottom half of the inning with four runs and tacked on two more in the fifth. The Mustangs scored a run in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Mason Kargo, Justin Morgan and Easton Slanoc each singled for Portage’s three hits. Luke Scarton pitched three innings for the loss.
Cole Mash doubled twice, Andrew Scalia had three hits and Rex Rininger stroked a solo home run for the Ramblers. Joe Reynolds earned the win, and Scalia struck out six in relief.
Portage (0-1) visits Homer-Center this afternoon for a Heritage Conference game.