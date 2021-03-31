Indiana scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ben Ryan worked out of a seventh-inning jam and the Indians held on for a 7-6 victory over Latrobe in a WPIAL non-section baseball game Tuesday.
Trailing 6-4, Indiana (2-0) rallied in the sixth with two walks, a hit batsman and two singles. Branden Yanity started the winning with a walk, moved to second on Branden Kanick’s groundout and scored on Zach Tortorella’s single to make it 6-5.
With two outs, Gavin Homer drew and walk and Lincoln Trusal was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Steve Budash, who delivered a two-run, go-ahead single.
Latrobe threatened in the seventh. Ryan yielded a leadoff single, retired the next two outs by fielder’s choice and groundout and then hit a batter to put runners on first and second. He struck out the next batter to end the game.
Indiana took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, but Latrobe scored four runs in the fourth and one in the first to make it 5-2. Indiana scored twice in the fourth to pull within 5-4 before Latrobe scored in the top of the sixth.
Ryan picked up the win with two innings of relief of Yanity and Hunter Martin. He struck out three and walked one.
Budash stroked two hits and drove in three runs and Ryan drove in two runs.
Indiana plays host to Freeport today.
PENNS MANOR 13, PURCHASE LINE 1: Penns Manor defeated Purchase Line in dominating fashion in a Heritage Conference game.
Brandon Dunmire and Kayden Detwiler combined for nine strikeouts and one earned run.
Leadoff hitter Austin Courvina went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Penns Manor offense. Dimitri Lieb went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one run and two stolen bases.
The Comets capitalized off five Purchase Line errors and needed only six hits to pile up 13 runs.
Mason Gearhart drove in the lone run for the Red Dragons and went 2-for-3.
Purchase Line (1-1) visits Marion Center today, and Penns Manor (1-0) plays at West Shamokin on April 6.
UNITED 10, HOMER-CENTER 0: Two United pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout to take down Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Ben Tomb threw five no-hit innings and recorded 12 strikeouts and two walks. Hunter Cameron recorded a strikeout, a walk and one hit in one inning of relief.
At the plate, Joe Marino and Jon Henry each had two RBIs. Wade Plowman, Ben Tomb and Bradley Felix each had an RBI apiece.
Evann Keslar had the lone hit for the Wildcats.
Anthony Rowland took the loss.
Both teams play today. United (1-0) visits Blairsville and Homer Center (0-2) welcomes West Shamokin.
WEST SHAMOKIN 11, SALTSBURG 1: West Shamokin rolled behind an overpowering pitching performance from Ezeck Olinger in its season opener.
In five innings of work, Olinger allowed five hits, no earned runs and recorded eight strikeouts. He also stroked two hits and drove in three runs.
Trevor Smulik hit a two-run homer for the Wolves and Bo Swartz went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
West Shamokin led 4-1 before scoring seven runs in the sixth to enforce the mercy rule.
Brady Yard had two hits for Saltsburg.
Both teams play today. West Shamokin (1-0) visits Homer-Center, and Saltsburg welcomes Northern Cambria.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORES
INDIANA 7, LATROBE 6
Latrobe — 6
Short 2-0-0-0, Sickenberger 4-0-1-1, Amatucii 3-0-0-0, Krinock 1-0-0-0, Knupp 3-1-1-0, Petrosky 4-2-3-0, King 4-1-1-0, Clair 3-0-1-1, Batista 3-1-1-0, Miele 1-0-0-0, Carns 0-1-0-0, Totals 28-6-8-2
Indiana — 7
Homer 3-2-1-0, Trusal 2-2-0-0, Budash 3-1-2-3, Ryan 4-0-1-2, Gonos 2-0-0-1, Connell 1-0-0-0, Yanity 2-1-0-0, Kanick 3-0-1-0, Tortorella 3-1-1-1, Dougherty 3-0-0-0, Totals 26-7-6-7Latrobe 000 411 0 — 6 8 2
Indiana 200 023 x — 7 6 4
2B — Batista, Ryan. W — Ryan 3 K, 1 BB. L — Albaugh 1 K, 1 BB.
UNITED 10, HOMER-CENTER 0
Homer Center — 0
Krejocic 3-0-0-0, Keslar 3-0-1-0, Ruddock 3-0-0-0, Rowland 2-0-0-0, Householder 2-0-0-0, Palmer ; 2-0-0-0, Mlakar 0-0-0-0, Houser 2-0-0-0, Clevenger 2-0-0-0, Totals 19-0-1-0
United — 10
Cameron 2-1-0-0, Marino 4-1-1-2, Plowman 3-3-1-1, Tomb 4-0-1-1, Felix 3-2-2-1, Henry 3-1-2-2, Timko 1-1-0-0, Worthington 3-0-0-0, McCully 2-1-0-0, Totals 25-10-7-7
Homer Center 000 000 — 0 1 5
United 321 031 — 10 7 1
2B — Henry, Tomb. W — Tomb 12 K, 2 BB. L — Rowland 5 K, 4 BB.
PENNS MANOR 13, PURCHASE LINE 1
Penns Manor — 13
Courvina 4-4-3-5, Dunmire 2-2-1-0, Casses 3-0-0-1, Detwiler 4-1-0-1, A.Hill ; 3-1-0-0, Lieb 2-1-1-2, M.Hill 3-1-1-1, McCunn 2-1-0-0, Smith ; 1-0-0-0, Engel ; 1-2-0-0, Totals 25-13-6-10
Purchase Line — 1
Chambers 2-0-0-0, Beer 2-1-0-0, Gearhart 3-0-2-1, Brooks 3-0-0-0, Bennett 2-0-0-0, Kephart 2-0-0-0, Edwards 1-0-0-0, Smarsh 1-0-1-0, Sanchez 1-0-0-0, Lydic ; 0-0-0-0, Totals 17-1-3-1
Penns Manor 333 04 — 13 6 1
Purchase Line 100 00 — 1 3 5
3B — Courvina. HR — Courvina, Hill. W — Dunmire 5 K, 5 BB. L — Beer 1 K, 1 BB.
WEST SHAMOKIN 11, SALTSBURG 1
Saltsburg — 1
A.Bartolini 3-0-2-0, R.Bartolini 4-1-1-0, Yard 3-0-2-0, Staats 3-0-1-0, G.Bartolini 3-0-0-0, S.Bartolini 2-0-0-0, Bonnoni 2-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0, Gyenes 0-0-0-0, Woodring 2-0-0-0, Totals 24-1-6-0
West Shamokin —11
Buffone 4-1-0-0, B.Swartz 4-3-2-1, T.Smulik 2-2-1-2, Olinger 2-2-2-3, J.Smulik 2-1-1-1, Eddy 3-0-0-0, Manarelli 1-0-0-0, Cogley 3-0-1-2, L.Swartz 2-0-0-0, Baker 0-1-0-0, McCullough 2-1-0-0, Harter 1-0-0-0, Totals 26-11-7-9
Saltsburg 100 000 — 1 6 5
West Shamokin 002 027 — 11 7 2
2B — Yard, Olinger, B.Swartz. HR — T.Smulik. W — Olinger 8 K ,1 BB. L — S.Bartolini 3 K, 4 BB.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
TUESDAY’S LINESCORES
PLUM 3, INDIANA 0
Indiana 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Plum 002 010 x — 3 4 0
2B — Zimmerman, Walker. W — Mienke 12 K, 1 BB. L — Zimmerman 12 K, 5 BB.
MARION CENTER 18, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3
Marion Center 510 (12) — 18 13 1
Northern Cambria 300 00 — 3 6 2
2B — Smulik. 3B — Rougeaux, Semetkoskey. HR — Hill, Formeck. W — Rougeaux 5 K, 0 BB. L — Boring 4 K, 0 BB.
LIGONIER VALLEY 15, BRENTWOOD 0
Brentwood 000 — 0 0 7
Ligonier Valley 1(14)x — 15 10 1
2B — Boyd, Schueltz, Piper, Krouse. W — Griffin 9 K, 0 BB. L — Herrera 2 K, 3 BB.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD