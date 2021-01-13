DELMONT — Kicked off the ice twice by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana returned to action Monday night and rolled over Norwin, 9-3, in a PIHL Class A Southeast Division game at Center Ice Arena.
Indiana, which was set to play for the PIHL championship last year when the pandemic shut down sports, started this season 4-0 before the second shutdown in December.
Zach Eisenhower scored four goals, Colton Rayko turned in two, and Adam Ball, Ethan Agnello and Ben Bettleton each scored one for Indiana.
Danny Williams handed out three assists, Agnello, Zach Wood, Vince Belice and Korbin Wilson dished out two apiece, and Philip Bell and Michael Castro each had one.
Seamus O’Connor made 13 saves in goal.
Indiana opened the season with wins over Greensburg Salem (8-0), Norwin (6-3), Westmont Hilltop (5-3) and North Hills (7-2).
Indiana plays host to Fox Chapel at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday.