Indiana is going into the WPIAL playoffs on a major roll.
The Indians wrapped up the regular season by knocking off North Allegheny, 68-61, at home on Monday. Indiana, a Class 5A team, won its 12th straight game and handed Class 6A North Allegheny (20-2), which had won 14 straight before suffering its only other loss and put together five straight before visiting Indiana.
“We played a good game tonight,” Indiana coach Otto Peterson said. “We played well. We shot well. They pressed us, and they got a few turnovers early, but Hope (Cook) did a great job commanding that and taking charge of it. Every time they made a run, we made another run and held them off.”
Indiana made 10 3-point field goals led by Cook, who drained five and scored a game-high 21 points. Evee Fiala scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Isabella Natonacci made two 3s and scored 10 points, and Mia Ciocca hit two 3s and scored seven points.
Four North Allegheny players scored in double figures. Mia Tuman led the way with 16 points and Emma Fisher had 15 on five 3-pointers.
Indiana hits the road to open the playoffs on a neutral court. The Indians take on Thomas Jefferson (12-10) at Hampton on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
The game was scheduled at a neutral site because the WPIAL requires a gym to hold 1,000 fans. Indiana falls about 50 short.
“I told the girls we’ll just do what they tell us,” Peterson said. “I’m excited. The girls are excited.”
Indiana is the fifth seed.
“I thought we got better every game this year,” Peterson said. “Our shooting percentage is in the high 40s, like 48-49 percent. When you’re hitting shots like that, as long as you get shots and don’t turnover, you’re in good shape. We’ve reduced our turnovers to about 10 a game, we’re doing a great job rebounding, and we’re scoring inside and out.”
UNITED 50, PUNXSUTAWNEY 41: Aleah Bevard and Mollee Fry combined for a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line as United slid past Punxsutawney in a non-conference game.
The Lions and Chucks were tied at 14 after eight minutes, but United climbed out to a 31-22 halftime lead after Bevard posted eight points in a 17-8 second quarter.
The nine-point lead stood until the final buzzer as United and Punxsutawney each put up 29 points in the second half.
Bevard and Fry each went 6-for-6 from the line and posted 14 points apiece. Fry netted two 3-pointers.
United (16-6) sits in the No. 5 spot in District 6 Class 2A.
PURCHASE LINE 78, HARMONY 33: Four Red Dragons hit double digits in a non-conference romp over Harmony.
Purchase Line put up a commanding 48-19 first half before outscoring Harmony 29-14 over the final two quarters.
Red Dragons senior Abby Goss poured in a game-high 22 points, with 14 coming in the second quarter. The 5-foot-10 senior forward grabbed 10 boards to earn a double-double.
Also in double figures for Purchase Line was Bethany Smith (18), Jianna Hopkins (14) and Bailey Weaver (11). Smith, another 5-10 senior forward/guard, added five assists and four steals, while Hopkins, a freshman guard, posted five assists and junior Weaver tallied five steals.
Madison Scalese surpassed 500 rebounds in her career with seven boards. The senior guard also came up with 12 steals, six assists and eight points.
Purchase Line (13-8) visits West Shamokin today.
WEST SHAMOKIN 57, DERRY 47: Lexie Young earned a double-double and West Shamokin completed a second-half comeback to defeat Derry on the road.
The Trojans took a 15-7 first-quarter lead thanks to a 13-point outburst from Tiana Moracco. The Wolves began to battle back with a 12-8 second period that chipped Derry’s lead to four at 23-19.
West Shamokin piled up 19 points in both second half quarters to outscore Derry 38-24 and grab a 10-point win.
Young stacked up a team-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Maddie McConnell tallied 14 points and dished out five assists.
Moracco led the Trojans with 29 points.
West Shamokin (6-13) welcomes Purchase Line today.
BOYS
PENNS MANOR 72, HARMONY 56: Penns Manor protected its No. 2 ranking in District 6 Class 2 by rolling past Harmony, the second-ranked team in Class 1A.
Penns Manor led 20-7 after the first quarter and 41-25 at halftime. Four Comets scored in double figures. Each team scored 31 points in the second half, with most of Harmony’s coming during a 23-point final period.
Grant Grimaldi and Max Hill each scored 19 points to lead the Comets (17-4). Bryan Koches finished with 11 points on the strength of three 3-point field goals, and Ashton Courvina chipped in 10 points. Noah Kohan added eight points.
“It was a great team win on senior night,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said. “These three seniors — Bryan, Grant and Noah — have done so much for this program. I cannot be prouder of them and how much they have grown. All three have impacted our program so many ways, and we’re really happy to get a win for them on senior night.”
Curtis Boring scored a game-high 21 points for Harmony (18-3), which had won 13 straight.
Penns Manor welcomes River Valley on Thursday.
RIVER VALLEY 57, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 55: River Valley claimed the ninth spot in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs with a win over Philipsburg-Osceola at home.
The Mountaineers took a 19-10 lead after the first eight minutes and held a 32-27 halftime lead.
The Panthers began chipping away with an 11-8 third quarter that brought them within two at 40-38. River Valley’s Luke Woodring dropped in seven points in a 19-15 fourth period that lifted the Panthers over the top.
Sophomore guards Woodring and Dom Speal were River Valley’s only double-digit scorers. Speal tallied a team-high 16 points, and Woodring scored 11. Cameron Reaugh stacked up seven rebounds, four assists and seven points.
“It was a great team win against a team that had been in the top four all year in the Triple-A district rankings,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “We rebounded the ball well against their bigs and played great defense.”
River Valley (8-13) visits Penns Manor on Thursday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 63, MARION CENTER 37: West Shamokin shot past Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game and secured a home game in next week’s District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
The Wolves took control while racing to a 34-20 halftime lead.
Owen Stover paced West Shamokin (15-7) with 21 points. Trevor Smulik turned in 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and 9s were wild for Bo Swartz, who put up that number in points, rebounds and assists and tacked on three steals. Lou Swartz grabbed seven rebounds to go with six points, and Devin Hatch-Cousains secured six rebounds.
Vitalijs Petrof led Marion Center (5-16) with 12 points.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 65, HOMER-CENTER 55: Cambria Heights found its offense in the second quarter and held off Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center (3-18) led 16-14 after the first quarter, but the Highlanders (14-6) outscored the Wildcats 28-13 in the second quarter and made the double-digit lead stand up.
Austin Zenisek, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, hit six 3-point field goals and scored 21 points to lead Homer-Center. Michael Krejocic added 12 points.
Caleb Whiteford led Cambria Heights with 18 points. Bernie Whiteford (14), Nathan Wholaver (12) and Carter Lamb (11) also reached double figures.
Homer-Center plays host to Punxsutawney on Wednesday.
GREENSBURG SALEM 71, INDIANA 60: Indiana dropped its three-quarter lead and its ninth straight game in a loss to Greensburg Salem in a WPIAL non-section game.
Indiana (3-19, 0-12) held a one-point lead at halftime, 32-31, and a two-point after three quarters, 47-45. However, Greensburg’s Cody Rebrecht and Ben Thomas each posted nine points in a 26-13 fourth quarter to rally the Golden Lions.
Three Indians reached double figures: Hunter Martin tallied a team-high 17 points, Evan Brocious scored 15 and Trevor Todd netted 14.
Thomas led the Golden Lions with 28 points.