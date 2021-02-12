BEAVER FALLS — Tanner Agnello scored the first three goals of the game and assisted on the fourth in Indiana’s 7-2 victory over Blackhawk in PIHL Class A hockey game at Brady’s Run Ice Arena on Thursday.
Indiana is 11-0 and leads the Southeast Division with 22 points ahead of Greensburg Salem (18), Norwin (14) and Westmont Hilltop (6).
Indiana cruised to a 5-0 lead behind Agnello, whose third goal came on the power play off a rare assist from goaltender Seamus O’Connor. Zach Eisenhower and Danny Williams assisted on the first goal, and Jack Mock assisted on the second. Both came at even strength.
Agnello assisted on Dan McAnulty’s goal, which made it 4-0. Then McAnulty assisted on Vince Belice’s short-handed goal that made it 5-0.
Blackhawk scored late in the second period and early in the third to make it 5-2.
Indiana answered with two third-period goals, the first from Eisenhower on assists from Williams and Korbin Wilson, and Orlando Clark on assists from Belice and Wilson.
O’Connor faced only seven shots on goal.
Indiana killed off all five Blackhawk power plays. Indiana fired 46 shots on goal and was 1-for-3 on the power play.
Last season, Indiana reached the PIHL Penguins Cup championship game, which was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana has seven games remaining but isn’t scheduled to play again until Monday, Feb. 22, at Beaver.
IUP releases baseball schedule
IUP baseball coach Anthony Rebyanski announced his program’s 2021 schedule earlier this week.
The spring season for the Crimson Hawks will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last May, the NCAA reduced the maximum about of baseball games for NCAA Division II programs to 40 for this season. Health and safety regulations by IUP and potential opponents have limited travel between states and games between some conferences.
The Crimson Hawks have 23 home games scheduled against 11 different opponents. They open the season with a non-conference doubleheader against Malone on March 6. It will be the first game played on the new turf at Owen J. Dougherty Field on IUP’s South Campus.
IUP also has non-conference home games scheduled against Frostburg State, Mount Aloysius and Wheeling. IUP will also host California in a single nine-inning game in March that will not count in the divisional standings.
IUP’s first PSAC West home date will be against Seton Hill on April 27. The Hawks will host the traditional divisional opponents throughout the season, including Cal U (April 3), Mercyhurst (April 16), Gannon (April 23), Clarion (May 1) and Slippery Rock (May 7).
IUP has 17 road games scheduled, spread out over seven opponents and nine dates. The Hawks will play Slippery Rock (March 12) and California (March 19) in games that will not count in the divisional standings, in addition to their normal divisional road opponents.
The 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships are set for May 12-15 at Slippery Rock.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all games are subject to change.
Spectators at Owen J. Dougherty Field are asked to keep socially distant from each other, participating teams, student-athletes, school officials and other game-day personnel. When not able to socially distant, spectators are asked to wear masks.
Individual competition next for Indiana
Indiana closed the regular season with a loss to Butler, 199-63x to 799-63x, in a WPIAL virtual rifle match Thursday.
Greg Kenning led Indiana with a 100-7x.
Indiana closed the season with a 2-8 record.
Indiana’s next competition will be the WPIAL individual championships on Thursday at the Dormont-Mount Lebanon Sportsman Club in Canonsburg.
Lily Palfrey, David Huang, Kenning, Izaak Bloch and Joshua Scanlan will compete for Indiana.
Indiana closes season on winning streak
Indiana closed the season with a 41-25 victory over Armstrong in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Thursday.
Jaden Petrovich scored 16 poitns and Stanford Webb had 14 for Indiana.
Indiana won its last seven games and finished 10-2.
Indiana lost the seventh-grade game, 22-13, and finished 1-11.
United shoots past Marion Center
ARMAGH — United beat Marion Center, 39-22, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Thursday.
Aedyn Montgomery scored 16 points and Issac Worthington had 14 for United (8-2).
Cameron Pack scored nine points for Marion Center.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 45-23. James Kordich scored nine points for United, and Noah McCoy scored nine for Marion Center.