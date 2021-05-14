The Indiana rugby program is only a few years old and has played with a short-handed roster this season, but it has not deterred the Indians from reaching their goal of vying for a shot at the state title in Philadelphia this weekend.
Coach Zubin Billimoria and assistant Todd Raible have helped build the program since its inaugural season in 2018, and it means the world to them to see the team have the success it has had this season.
“We saw the benefit that the game has to young people and we’ve given everything that we can to get the program going,” Billimoria said. “I had played in England as a kid and as a college student, and so we were able to get it going. It means the world to us to see the kids succeed because we’ve had a constant battle to recruit for a brand-new sport that people wrongly believe that you have to be crazy to play.”
Indiana is coming off of a 27-0 victory over Hollidaysburg, which placed it into the Rugby Pennsylvania Division 2 semifinals on Saturday opposite Blackthorn. West Chester and Media meet in the other semifinal. Saturday’s winners advance to Sunday’s championship game.
The Indians have an 18-man roster, with 15 players on a field at once, but a normal-sized roster holds 22 players.
However, while Billimoria stated they are short-handed and face teams that have to cut their roster down to meet roster requirements, it’s not of importance to them.
“We’ll be lucky if we have 18 guys show up on Saturday, while our opponent is cutting down their roster to 22 players to meet the match-day limit,” Billimoria said. “Our guys have each other’s backs, and it starts with the leaders of the team and it goes all the way down the roster. They really are a true team in the sense of it all and they’re a great group of guys.”
Along with great team leadership, Billimoria acknowledges the character his players have, up and down the roster.
“Some of these guys have been playing three or four years and some are brand new who’ve been completely willing to learn and not be afraid of anything,” Billimoria said. “They are a physically intimidating group of guys, and they’ve kept their egos at the door. Some kids have emerged as leaders, and that’s been critical for us.”
One of those leaders is Gavin Prevish, whom Billimoria gave credit for encouraging students to try out for the team.
“Gavin really put in the hard work to get kids to come out and give it a try,” Billimoria said. “From a coaches’ viewpoint, we’ve tried to make it fun — you’ll enjoy this game — and we take pride in that. We really feel invested in these guys, and for them to be able to go to a state championship doesn’t happen all the time. I’m just so proud of everything that we’ve accomplished.”
But, Billimoria’s goal extends beyond the field. He aims to make the game be more than “a game of football without pads.”
“Throughout the four years, we’ve had some kids that have come from challenging backgrounds,” Billimoria said. “They may have had issues with grades or personal challenges and to see all of their hard work pay off, and for them to see that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to is amazing.”