ARMAGH — New course. Same familiar result for the Indiana High boys’ cross country team.
For the first time since 2009, the Indiana County Championships took place somewhere other than IUP’s South Campus Course, with United hosting the meet at its home course Thursday.
Despite being in an unfamiliar setting, it didn’t seem to bother the Indians. Senior Joel Beckwith ran away with the race to win the individual title, and Indiana claimed the team title as the Indians extended a pair of long streaks at the county meet.
Indiana won the boys’ championship for the sixth consecutive year, and Beckwith’s individual title was the 10th in a row for Indiana runners. Beckwith won with a time of 16 minutes, 56.9 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of teammate and second-place finisher Owen Putt (18:01.8).
“I had a pretty good race today, I thought,” Beckwith said. “This is my first time on this course.
“It means something just to race against people in your county. Even though there wasn’t any super-fast people this year, it’s still a fun meet to run at and have lots of fun and still run fast even though it might not be a fast course.”
It was a bit of a different story on the girls’ side. Defending champion Marion Center didn’t participate in the meet, ending the Stingers’ six-year title run.
Indiana freshman McKenna Jordan won the girls’ race in a runaway, and the Indiana girls also claimed the team title as the Indians swept the team titles. Jordan won in a time of 22:24.2, finishing well ahead of Penns Manor sophomore Savanna Orner, who took second with a time of 23:38.2.
“I didn’t really have a goal coming here,” Jordan said. “I just wanted to run, so it was definitely a fun day to place the way I placed.”
“These guys are so excited they got a title,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said. “We know Marion Center is a really good team, so it was supposed be a battle, but you never know on any given day what could happen.”
For Orner, her second-place finish was a confidence boost that could serve her well at next week’s Heritage Conference Championships on Thursday.
“Yeah, I was happy with today,” Orner said. “I’m hoping to stick with some girls next week and hopefully get in the top 10 like I did last year and just push myself and work hard.”
A freshman who’s quickly made an impression on Kinter, Jordan took the lead shortly after the first mile, and she never let up. But Kinter wasn’t surprised with her victory. Even in a truncated season, Kinter has seen great things from her budding freshman through the first four invitationals of the season.
“She has placed at the (PIAA) Foundation race, she’s placed at Kiski Invitational,” Kinter said. “She is having a phenomenal year — phenomenal year.”
Blairsville’s Mia Duncan finished third in the girls’ race (23:48.3), Penns Manor’s Alaina Grondin took fourth (23:58.4) and West Shamokin’s Alexis Schreckengost rounded out the top five (24:32.5).
Indiana’s Yana Noronha and Melina Hilliard placed sixth and seventh, respectively, and Indiana placed all five of its point-scorers in the top 12 runners. The Indiana girls only had six competing runners.
On the boys’ side, Indiana’s Clayton Weaver finished third (18:18.9), Tucker Davis placed fourth (18:30.4) and John Berzonsky was fifth (18:33.1), and Indiana swept the top seven spots. Jacob Gill was sixth (18:38.7) and Maddux Fisanich finished seventh (18:44.0). The Indians placed their top 12 runners in the top 14 finishers.
“They did really well. They felt great today, and their parents got to watch them,” Kinter said excitedly. “We haven’t had that yet, so this was phenomenal for them. I think that helped a lot, too. They were really excited.
“The top seven have been the top seven. They just sort of flip-flopped, so if we can get every one of those top seven, on the same day, we’ll be really good. We’ll have a shot maybe at WPIALs, since only one team can go. But we’ll see what happens.”
The last team to win the county meet boys’ title prior to Indiana’s six-year run was the Kiski School in 2014. The last individual county champion from a school other than Indiana was former Marion Center standout Alex Woodrow in 2010.
While United’s hilly course surrounding the United elementary school complex and the high school baseball field doesn’t lend itself to record times, Beckwith still came within striking distance of his personal-best time of 16:43.
Rather than long, gradual hills, United’s course features short, steep hills, and Beckwith didn’t mind.
“I like the short, quick hills just to get them over with, that way I can get up to the flat and just keep pushing,” Beckwith said. “That was close to a PR (today).”