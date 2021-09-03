LOWER BURRELL — Whoever said you can’t run from your problems failed to mention that to the Indiana Indians.
Indiana (1-1) had two goals going into Friday’s non-conference matchup against the Burrell Bucs (0-2) on the road: play a clean game and get a win. Well, the Indians accomplished one of those goals in a 44-7 victory at Burrell High School.
In a chaotic game that harvested a lot of confusion and frustration from both sides, the Indians ran for all of their 480 total yards to make up for giving up 84 yards on eight penalties.
In their first drive of the game, the Indians posted two offensive penalties in a row that cost them 5 yards each near the goal line. That 54-yard drive lasted nearly eight minutes over the course of 17 plays but ended in a fumble that gave Burrell the ball at their own one-yard line.
To make up for costly mistakes, Indiana running back Korbin Wilson laced up his cleats and hit the ground running. Wilson scored twice in the game, each coming in the second quarter. The first touchdown was a 14-yard run to cap off a 28-second drive. The second came on a 34-yard rush through Burrell’s defenders and into the endzone.
Wilson finished with three touchdowns and 96 rushing yards on nine carries.
The two touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion run by quarterback and running back Devin Flint gave the Indians a 14-0 lead.
Senior running back Zach Herrington also stepped up big for the Indians. Herrington ran for 178 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. His touchdown, a 60-yard run, came in the second quarter, directly after a missed 35-yard field goal attempt by Burrell. The two-play, 72-yard drive and two-point conversion run by Liam McFarland put the Indians up 22-0.
The Indians posted three personal foul penalties in a row that gave the Bucs 45 extra yards before Herrington snagged an interception off Burrell quarterback Chase Fenner to end the first half.
Indiana started the second half with an illegal block but quickly found redemption with a 85-yard touchdown run by Devin Flint less than 30 seconds into the third quarter. Flint ran for 156 yards on 13 carries. Another successful two-point conversion run by McFarland extended the Indians’ lead to 30-0.
Then the game started to get chaotic.
Burrell recovered its own fumble; however, a couple penalty flags for unsportsmanlike conduct against each team put the Bucs at second-and-goal. Burrell didn’t get far, as Indiana’s defensive line held them out of the end zone and forced the Bucs to turn possession over on downs.
To add to the chaos, Indiana fumbled on its next drive, Burrell recovered and ran to the end zone after a flag was thrown but the referees failed to blow the play dead. The touchdown was ultimately ruled no good due to the facemask call, and the Indians capitalized as Wilson ran 11 yards for his third touchdown of the night on a 97-yard drive by Indiana that made the score 36-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
Burrell scored its only touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter with a 37-yard run by senior Caden DiCaprio. The extra point, kicked by Ethan Croushore, put the Bucs on the board, 36-7.
Indiana’s second fumble of the night gave Burrell the ball at their own 38-yard line, but the Indians’ defense put up a strong front, sacking Fenner and setting the Bucs back on three straight plays.
Senior running back Josiah Johnson sealed the Indians’ victory with his 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and a successful two-point conversion run by Evan Brocious gave Indiana its final score of 44-7.
The Bucs, despite playing a much cleaner game with only three penalties and one turnover on the night, simply couldn’t get anything started on offense with Indiana’s smothering defense. Burrell posted 203 total offensive yards with 65 in the air and 138 on the ground. DiCaprio led the Bucs with 96 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Indiana will hopefully play a cleaner and equally dominant game against Derry in another non-conference matchup, while the Bucs will look to set sail on offense as they head on the road to play Natrona Heights on Sept. 10.