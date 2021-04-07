Indiana scored early and often in a romp over Freeport in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 baseball game Wednesday.
Indiana (4-0) beat Freeport for the second straight day after opening the two-game set with a 9-4 win.
This time, Indiana jumped out to a 6-0 lead after 2½ innings in its first road game of the season. The Indians scored in every inning, including seven runs over the final two. Indiana banged out 17 hits, including six doubles.
Gavin Homer, Austin Homer and Branden Yanity led the hit parade with three apiece. The combined for five RBIs.
Steve Budash and Branden Kanick had two hits apiece. Budash knocked in three runs and Lincoln Trusal drove in two runs.
Austin Homer started and pitched three innings. He struck out six, walked three and was charged with two runs. Ben Ryan came on but struggled with control, and Yanity took over and pitched the final 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Indiana’s defense did not commit an error
Indiana plays at Clearfield on Friday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 10, PENNS MANOR 6: Northern Cambria used a seven-run sixth inning to propel itself past Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Mike Hoover led the Colts offense with three hits, including a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Owen Bougher and Zack Taylor each knocked in two runs apiece, and Evan Wiewora had a double.
Austin Hill went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for Penns Manor. Brandon Dunmire drove in two runs with a double, and Kayden Detwiler knocked in a run.
Northern Cambria (3-1) used six pitchers in its victory. The Colts’ pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts, with Josh Yachtis picking up the win. Yachtis struckout two batters and walked none.
Detwiler pitched 51/3 innings for Penns Manor, striking out three and walking four.
Northern Cambria plays Bishop Guilfoyle in the Curve Classic today. Penns Manor visits Blairsville on Friday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 30, STO-ROX 0: Zach Hreha three a three-inning no-hitter and got plenty of run support against a young Sto-Rox team in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 game.
Hreha recorded all nine outs by strikeout.
Karter Schrock went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, and Conner Mamros went 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Apollo-Ridge scored 28 runs in the first inning and two in the second to put the mercy rule into effect
The Vikings play Riverview at Pullman Park in Butler on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
MARION CENTER 12, REDBANK VALLEY 2: Marion Center scored seven runs in the first inning and used strong pitching performances from Jasmine Hill and Grace Rougeaux in a non-conference win over Redbank Valley.
Hill earned the victory after pitching four earnings, striking out two and walking only one.
Rougeaux pitched the last two innings and struck out two.
Lyndsay Mallory came up with a clutch single and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Moore raked a double.
The Stingers (3-0) managed only six hits, and coach Ed Peterson knows his team’s bats will need to be more productive against West Shamokin today.
“Our girls have played those (Redbank) girls throughout Little League and we were able to come out of there with a win,” he said. “Our bats weren’t good and we’ll try and clean that up for West Shamokin.”
TRACK AND FIELD
SHARP SETS RECORD: Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp set the school record in the discus, giving her two throwing marks, in Homer-Center’s Heritage Conference meet with Saltsburg.
Sharp, a sophomore, won the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 5 inches. She also won the shot put, 2 inches shy of the school record she set earlier this year at 37-10½.
Saltsburg won the girls’ meet.
In other meets, Northern Cambria’s boys swept past Marion Center and Blacklick Valley, and the Stingers returned the favor in the girls’ meet.
Meanwhile, United swept past Penns Manor and Purchase Line in the boys’ and girls’ meets. Maizee Fry led the United girls with victories in the shot put, discus and javelin.
See complete results in Local Scoreboard at right.