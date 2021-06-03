Gracie Agnello, a senior attack on the Indiana High girls’ lacrosse team, was named to the WPIAL Class 2A all-star team on Wednesday.
“Gracie had 70 goals this season and was a key factor in Indiana’s successful season,” Indiana coach Mike Weaver said.
Indiana compiled a 14-4 record, played for a section championship for the first time and reached the WPIAL semifinals for the first time.
In addition, seven lacrosse players were inducted into the National Honor Society on Tuesday. They are Cameron Albert, Sydney Brice, Adriana Borowski, Sara Kane, Tegan Merriman, Giovanna Spadafora and Taylor Weaver.
Kovacik Insurance pulls out win in legion game
BLAIRSVILLE — Kovacik Insurance scored seven runs in its last three at-bats to wipe out a 6-0 deficit and beat Marion Center, 7-6 in eight innings, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Marion Center held a 6-0 lead after three innings and maintained the shutout going into the sixth.
Kovacik Insurance (2-4) cut into the lead with a five-run sixth inning, tied the game with a run in the seventh and won it in the first extra inning.
The Giants scored the tying and winning runs on bases-loaded walks, the first by Sam Yanits and the second by Jacob Gillin. Gillin drew the third walk of the extra inning, which began with a runner placed on second base.
In the sixth, Gillin smacked a two-run double and Jayden Whitfield stroked a two-run single. A run also scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Caden Vresilovic was the only Kovacik player with two hits. He also drove in a run. Gillin was credited with three RBIs.
Braden Reichenbach had two hits and three RBIs for Marion Center.
Chase Stuchal picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief in place of starter Gavin Burkhart.
On Tuesday, Marion Center picked up a 4-3 win over Walbeck Insurance by scoring once in the sixth to tie the game and twice in the eighth inning to pull out the victory.
Also Tuesday, Kovacik Insurance suffered a 6-5 loss to Armstrong when its rally attempt came up short. Niko Vadala had two hits, and Stuchal had an RBI.
Chase Jablonski led Armstrong with three hits and an RBI. Haden Brink had a pair of RBIs, and Kaiden Scheeren and Jaden Sims each had one RBI.
Logan Gawlinski picked up the win.
IUP slates basketball camps
The IUP men’s basketball program will hold three youth camps this summer.
Camps are set for June 14 to 17, June 28 to July 1 and July 19 to 22. There will be two age groups, with 7- to 11-year-olds going from 9 a.m. to noon followed by 12- to 16-year-olds from 1 to 4 p.m.
Registration and additional camp information is available online at www.iup.edu. For information, contact assistant coach Ron Fudala at rfudala@iup.edu.