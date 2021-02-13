Allie Rutledge broke the school record in the girls’ 1-meter diving event and Indiana swept Derry in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 swim meet Thursday at IUP.
Rutledge posted a score of 248.60, shattering the record set by Lisa Lucas in 1999 by 19.50 points.
For the Indiana boys (5-0), Kyle Thome won the 200 freestyle (1:47.37) and 500 freestyle (4:55.28), Isaac Griffith took the 200 individual medley (2:06.10) and 100 butterfly ((55.92), and Evan Speer won the 100 freestyle (1:00.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.32). Jacob Killiam won the 50 freestyle(26.76), and Loughlin Pagnucci won the 100 backstroke (1:13.80).
Indiana swept the relays. Alex Bauer, Killiam, Griffith and Thome teamed up in the 200 medley (1:44.74); Thome, Killiam, Bauer and Griffith won the 200 freestyle; and Noah Weigner, Pagnucci, Wesley Bennett and Speer won the 400 freestyle.
For the Indiana girls (4-1), Hunter Fanella won the 200 freestyle (2:04.39) and 100 backstroke (1:05.20), Maggie Bennett took the 50 freestyle (26.29) and 100 freestyle (57.69), and Yana Noronha claimed the 100 butterfly (1:00.61) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.58). Hadley Long won the 200 individual medley (2.28.12).
Indiana swept the relays. Lean Amsler, Gianna Bracken, Noronha and Bennett won the 200 medley (1:55.56); Bennett, Lily Cunningham, Fanella and Noronha teamed up in the 200 freestyle; and Fanella, Long, Amsler and Cunningham won the 400 freestyle (4:01.90).
Calvary Baptist sweeps pair of games
CLYMER — Calvary Baptist swept a pair of varsity basketball games from Mount Carmel Christian on Friday.
The Calvary Baptist boys won, 56-35, and improved to 8-1. The girls scored a 47-37 victory.
Noah Meckley led the Calvary boys with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals. Joe Shank posted a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals. He also had eight assists. Brennan Michael scored eight points.
Sara Covato scored 12 points and Michaela Ingmire and Katelyn Shank had 11 apiece for the Calvary girls (5-3). Shank also had a double-double with 12 rebounds in addition to seven assists, and Ingmire followed suit with 10 boards. Katelyn Smith had 12 rebounds to go with five points, and Mikayla Mortimer had four steals.
Comets, Lions win junior high games
PENNS MANOR — Penns Manor defeated West Shamokin, 38-29, in a ninth-grade boys’ basketball game Friday.
Penns Manor’s Carter Smith scored 15 points and Grant Casses hit four 3-point field goals for 12 points.
Penns Manor won the eighth-grade game, 24-17.
- NANTY GLO — United beat Blacklick Valley, 31-20, in a ninth-grade boys’ basketball game Friday.
Issac Worthington scored 15 points for United (9-2).
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 33-19. Donovan Watt scored seven points.