Indiana salvaged a victory in holiday tournament action, beating McLean (Va.), 73-48, in the consolation game of the Latrobe tournament on Thursday.
The Indians scored 30 points in the first quarter and led 44-18 at halftime.
Indiana’s Katie Kovalchick scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Eve Fiala followed with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Bella Antonacci had 11 points, and Hope Cook tallied seven assists.
Kara Brewser led McLean (3-4) with 19 points and Mia Fitzgerald scored 10.
Indiana (4-2) welcomes Mars on Monday.
RIVER VALLEY 67, APOLLO-RIDGE 36: River Valley handed Apollo-Ridge its first loss of the season, trouncing the host team by 31 points to take the championship in the Vikings’ tournament on Wednesday.
The 8-1 Panthers started hot, putting up back-to-back 17-point quarters in the first half to take a 34-22 advantage. River Valley continued its efforts in the second half, outscoring Apollo-Ridge 21-6 in the third period and 12-8 in the final frame.
River Valley played all 14 girls on its roster, with eight hitting the scoring column.
Panthers freshman Ava Persichetti netted a game-high 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers and adding five assists and five steals to take the tournament MVP title. Julia Potts poured in 13 points and seven rebounds. Rylie Kitner tallied nine points with five boards, Abby Pynos recorded eight points and eight rebounds and Hannah Artley scored seven points and collected seven rebounds.
Potts and Artley were selected for the all-tournament team.
Sophie Yard led the Vikings with 22 points, with 16 coming in the first half.
River Valley heads to Latrobe on Tuesday. Apollo-Ridge (7-1) welcomes Winchester Thurston on Monday.
MARION CENTER 56, CAMERON COUNTY 9: Marion Center rolled over Cameron County by 47 points in the consolation game of the Punxsutawney tournament.
The Stingers held the Red Raiders to just two points in each of the first three quarters and three in the final period. Marion Center held a 42-4 advantage at halftime and outscored Cameron County 14-5 in the second half.
Marion Center’s Lydia Miller, a sophomore guard, poured in a game-high 18 points, with 16 coming in the first half. Sophomore Kaelee Elkin, a guard/forward, netted 14 points.
MiKinna Farabaugh and Jordan Skillman were the Red Raiders’ lone scorers.
Marion Center heads to Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
KISKI AREA 62, LIGONIER VALLEY 28: Kiski Area’s Abbie Johns outscored Ligonier Valley herself in the consolation game of the Cavaliers’ tournament.
Ligonier Valley fell behind 35-13 at halftime and was outscored 27-15 in the final two quarters.
Sophomore Madison Marinchak led the Rams with 13 points, including three 3-point field goals. Haley Boyd had three steals to go with her 12 points. Sydnee Foust grabbed nine rebounds, Maddie Griffin added eight and Mara Myers had seven.
Johns had a game-high 30 points for Kiski Area 4-4).
Ligonier Valley (0-8) plays host to Valley on Tuesday.
BOYS
UNITED 60, NORTH STAR 34: United cruised past the host team by 26 points to claim the championship in the North Star tournament on Wednesday.
Jon Henry, a 6-foot-4 senior, scored 13 of his 15 points in a 37-15 first half by the Lions, including a 22-3 first quarter. United held North Star to just four points in the third period, putting up 21 of their own to extend the lead to 58-19. The Cougars outscored the Lions 15-2 in the final quarter.
Johnny Muchesko, a senior guard, led United with 17 points. Senior power forward Ben Tomb netted 11.
Mitch Pristas led North Star (5-5) with 12 points.
United (8-2) visits Marion Center (3-5) on Tuesday.
CLARION 53, MARION CENTER 47: Marion Center had a one-point advantage, 38-37, after three quarters but fell to Clarion in the final frame of the consolation game at the Punxsutawney tournament.
The game was locked at 21 apiece at halftime, but the Stingers broke the tie with a 17-16 third period. The Bobcats surged in the fourth quarter, outscoring Marion Center 16-9.
Dakota Bracken, who was selected for the all-tournament team, scored a team-high 12 points for the Stingers. Evan Risinger added 10.
Christian Simko led the Bobcats with a game-high 19 points.
In the tournament’s opening game Wednesday, Marion Center fell to Punxsutawney, 50-41.
Marion Center junior Dawson Bracken hit five 3-pointers for all of his team-leading 15 points. Dakota Bracken scored 13 points.
Noah Weaver and Gabe Kengersky scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Clarion (4-3).
Marion Center (3-5) welcomes United (8-2) on Tuesday.
KISKI AREA 37, LIGONIER VALLEY 29: Ligonier Valley fell to the host team in the consolation game of Kiski Area’s tournament.
The game was tied at seven points apiece after the first quarter, but Kiski Area pulled away in the second period to take an 18-10 advantage into halftime. Those eight points proved to be the difference-maker as the Rams and Cavaliers each put up 19 points in the final two quarters.
Matthew Marinchak, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, had a game-high 11 points for Ligonier Valley.
James Pearson led Kiski Area (9-1) with nine points.
Ligonier Valley (3-6) welcomes Southmoreland on Wednesday.
THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Aliquippa 53, Farrell 35 Butler 70, Erie 53 Clarion 53, Marion Center 47 Fort Cherry 48, Brownsville 43 Fox Chapel 73, Shenango 49 Greensburg Salem 52, Rivewview 42 Jeannette 59, Riverview 49 Kiski Area 37, Ligonier Valley 29 Knoch 60, Yough 55, OT Mount Pleasant 59, Greensburg Salem 54 North Catholic 77, Franklin 60 Oil City 49, Cochranton 39 Shikellamy 56, Central Mountain 48 State College 74, Loyalsock Township 54 Taylor Allderdice 59, Woodland Hills 57 West Middlesex 60, Commodore Perry 18
GIRLS
Ellwood City 49, Wilmington 40 Indiana 73, McLean (Va.) 48 Kiski Area 62, Ligonier Valley 28 Knoch 56, Yough 26 Loyalsock Township 68, Penns Valley 35 Marion Center 56, Cameron County 9 Mercer 44, Titusville 18 Punxsutawney 49, Hazleton Area 39 Seattle Prep 63, Mercyhurst Prep 54
BOYS’ BOX SCORES
UNITED 60, NORTH STAR 34
United — 60
Marino 2 2-2 7, Muchesko 7 2-4 17, Dishong 1 0-0 2, Boring 2 0-0 4, Henry 7 0-0 15, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Tomb 5 1-1 11, Totals 26 5-7 60
North Star — 34
Bra.Wiemer 1 1-2 3, Huzsek 1 0-0 2, Biery 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-1 2, Pristas 5 1-1 12, Bro.Weimer 3 0-2 7, Eller 2 0-3 4, Griffith 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 2-9 34
United 22 15 21 2 — 60
North Star 3 12 4 15 — 34
3-point field goals: Marino, Muchesko, Henry, Pristas, Bro.Weimer.
CLARION 53, MARION CENTER 47
Clarion — 53
Lauer 4 0-0 12, Merrell 1 0-0 2, C.Simko 8 3-5 19, G.Simko 2 0-0 4, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Da.Smail 3 0-0 8, De.Smail 2 0-0 4, Totals 22 3-5 53
Marion Center — 47
Dak.Bracken 3 6-10 12, Daw.Bracken 3 1-2 9, Lynn 4 0-1 9, Risinger 4 0-0 10, Petrof 2 0-0 4, McCoy 1 0-0 3, Totals 17 7-13 47
Clarion 12 9 16 16 — 53
Marion Center 13 8 17 9 — 47
3-point field goals: Lauer 4, Da.Smail 2, Daw.Bracken 2, Risinger 2, Lynn, McCoy.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 50, MARION CENTER 41
Marion Center — 41
Dak.Bracken 3 4-4 13, Daw.Bracken 5 0-0 15, Risinger 1 0-0 2, Petrof 3 2-4 8, McCoy 2 0-2 5, Totals 14 6-10 41
Punxsutawney — 50
Kengersky 5 0-0 13, Weaver 6 0-4 15, Neese 4 0-0 8, Nesbitt 3 0-0 7, Presloid 2 0-0 5, Hieghley 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 0-4 50
Marion Center 7 7 12 15 — 41
Punxsutawney 6 12 16 16 — 50
3-point field goals: Daw.Bracken 5, Kengersky 3, Weaver 3, Dak.Bracken, McCoy, Presloid, Nesbitt.
KISKI AREA 37, LIGONIER VALLEY 29
Ligonier Valley — 29
Kondisko 2 0-0 4, Sierocky 2 2-6 6, Marinchak 5 0-0 11, Grzywinski 2 1-3 5, Rhoades 1 0-0 3, Totals 12 3-9 29
Kiski Area — 37
Pearson 4 0-0 9, Smith 2 0-0 4, Dininno 2 2-3 7, Gonzales 3 0-2 6, Dunmire 3 1-2 6, Flemm 1 2-5 4, Totals 15 5-12 37
Ligonier Valley 7 3 11 8 — 29
Kiski Area 7 11 9 10 — 38
3-point field goals: Marinchak, Rhoades, Pearson, Dininno.
GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
RIVER VALLEY 67, APOLLO-RIDGE 36
River Valley — 67
I.Pynos 0 3-4 3, Potts 5 3-4 13, Persichetti 8 3-3 23, A.Pynos 4 0-1 8, Artley 1 3-6 7, Foust 0 0-2 0, Staats 1 0-2 2, Kitner 2 5-8 9, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 17-30 67
Apollo-Ridge — 36
McCray 1 1-2 3, Fitzroy 0 0-1 0, Yard 7 7-8 22, Toland 1 0-0 3, Mull 1 1-3 3, Veneziani 0 3-4 3, McKendree 1 0-0 2, Totals 10 12-18 36
River Valley 17 17 21 12 — 67
Apollo-Ridge 12 10 6 8 — 36
3-point field goals: Persichetti 4, Yard, Toland.
MARION CENTER 56, CAMERON COUNTY 9
Marion Center — 47
Miller 7 2-4 18, Ka.Elkin 7 0-0 14, Lipse 1 1-2 3, Semetkoskey 2 0-0 4, Ke.Elkin 2 2-2 7, Beer 2 0-0 4, Shadle 2 2-2 6, Totals 23 7-10 56
Cameron County — 9
Umble 0 0-0 0, Lorenzo 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Farabaugh 2 0-0 5, Skillman 2 0-0 4, Totals 4 0-0 9
Marion Center 24 18 6 8 — 56
Cameron County 2 2 2 3 — 9
3-point field goals: Miller 2, Ke.Elkin, Farabaugh.
KISKI AREA 62, LIGONIER VALLEY 28
Ligonier Valley — 28
Woods 0 0-0 0, Marinchak 4 2-3 13, Boyd 4 2-4 12, Griffin 1 0-0 3, Foust 0 0-2 0, Totals 9 4-9 28
Kiski Area — 62
Johns 10 10-13 30, Keller 1 2-2 4, Colaianni 4 0-0 9, Garcia 1 0-1 2, Joyce 1 0-2 2, Holm 1 0-0 2, Peck 5 0-0 13, Totals 23 12-18 62
Ligonier Valley 10 3 13 2 — 28
Kiski Area 15 20 17 10 — 62